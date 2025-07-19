The College of the Desert Golf Center closed for the month of July due to maintenance

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) The College of the Desert Golf Center has been closed for the whole month of July due to maintenance.

The golf center closed on July 1st and is expected to re-open on the first day of August this year.

Chip West, the Interim Vice President of Administrative Services, told News Channel 3 that they are addressing issues related to golf ball retrievals and land where golf balls tend to accumulate due to water.

West also mentioned that this maintenance project was much needed.

"There really hasn't been done in really a decade," the Interim Vice President of Administrative Services West said. "So the hope is, is that these changes will augment the facility, make it better. We're also doing other investments in the space. As I mentioned, kind of receding, looking at our ball machines, looking at the equipment that's there and seeing what opportunities we have to really make it better for the future."

Being closed in July, there was a strategy in place for the College of the Desert to make this decision.

"What the scope of work needed to to be done during the period of time," the Interim Vice President of Administrative Services West said. "We knew that we didn't want to take it down at peak periods or even, honestly, back when school is in session, because we see an uptick in the usage of that space. We wanted to really look at the overall use of the facility, and again, as you mentioned, it's a hotter time of year. There's a lot of folks that are not in town during this period of time, so it's a slower run that we've noticed over the last three or four years, and we thought this was the best time to complete that kind of bigger scope of work."

