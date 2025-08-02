High school football players and coaches attend media day at Cache Estate

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) High school football players and coaches attended the first-ever media day at the Cache Estate in Indio on Saturday.

Plenty of players and the coaches from all the high schools across the valley conversed with one another, took professional photos, and were interviewed.

This event was run by Robert Acosta, who is also in charge of the Desert Elite Showcase.

The season opener for our local teams will be on Thursday, August 21st, with three teams taking the field.

Christian (El Cajon) at Rancho Mirage

Desert Hot Springs at Rubidoux

Arrowhead Christian at Yucca Valley

Before the opener, we will be airing our annual high school football previews, which start on August 4th. We will preview a team every day of the week leading up to our first best local sports show on Friday, August 22nd.

Be sure to stay with us at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school football across the Coachella Valley.