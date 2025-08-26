Student Athlete of the Week: Aiyanna Inzunza

Coachella Valley's libero Aiyanna Inzunza is this week's student athlete of the week.

"She'll be the type of person to always be there for you when you need it," senior outside hitter Yamarani Vega said. "She'll give you the advice you need. She'll bring you up when you're at your lowest. She's the best person you could ever be."

Aiyanna Inzunza, a four-year player at Coachella Valley High School, embodies the definition of a student athlete.

"I put the student, I try to prioritize them more than the athletes, and that's going to get me farther than the athlete part," senior libero Inzunza said.

With a 3.8 GPA, Inzunza has always valued being a great student athlete, which has not gone unnoticed by her coaches.

"One of her goals this year is for us to get the RCIF honor roll," head coach Carlos Contreras said. "That was one of our goals when we spoke at a preseason meeting, and I've never had a student say that, an athlete say that. As a coach and as a teacher, that was wonderful to hear."

Excelling both on and off the court, Inzunza looks to give everything she does at 100 percent.

"I'm passionate about everything I do. I just try to do my best ability," senior libero Inzunza said.

With everything Izunza brings to the team, she's also a leader not only as a player but as a friend.

"You'll never see her at her lowest, and if she's at her lowest, she will always bring the best out of you," senior outside hitter Vega said.

With all that she has accomplished both on and off the court, she wouldn't be the person she is today without her grandparents.

"I was raised by them, and I think that they're the best thing that has ever happened to me," senior libero Inzunza said.

With an impressive career including two DVL titles, her coaches couldn't be prouder of who she has become.

"I can trust her that she's telling the girls to do the right thing," head coach Contreras said. "She's been with me for four years, so she knows what I expect, you know? It's nice to have her, and like I said, the thing that surprised me most about her is just her leadership and the intensity. She's taking it to another level."

