Novak Djokovic comes from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in thrilling French Open final

By Matias Grez, CNN

Novak Djokovic came back from two sets down in a grand slam final for the first time in his career, as he narrowly got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling French Open final.

The 22-year-old Greek star, appearing in only his first grand slam final, displayed experience and poise beyond his years to race into a two-set lead, but Djokovic’s grit and determination proved too much, with the world No. 1 eventually prevailing 6-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 in a match that lasted more than four hours.

Victory takes Djokovic to 19 grand slam titles, just one shy of the all-time record jointly held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

More to follow…