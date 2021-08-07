Allyson Felix becomes most decorated US track and field athlete in Olympics history

CNN - Sports

By Hannah Ritchie, CNN

Allyson Felix became the most decorated US track and field athlete in Olympics history after helping Team USA win the women’s 400m sprint relay on Saturday.

It was Felix’s 11th Olympic medal and her seventh gold.

The US team stormed away with the win, with Poland taking home the silver with a national record and Jamaica securing the bronze.

