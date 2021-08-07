Skip to Content
CNN - Sports
By
Published 6:35 AM

Allyson Felix becomes most decorated US track and field athlete in Olympics history

<i>Patrick Smith/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images</i><br/>Allyson Felix reacts after winning the gold medal in the women' s 4 x 400m relay final at Tokyo 2020.
Getty Images
Patrick Smith/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Allyson Felix reacts after winning the gold medal in the women' s 4 x 400m relay final at Tokyo 2020.

By Hannah Ritchie, CNN

Allyson Felix became the most decorated US track and field athlete in Olympics history after helping Team USA win the women’s 400m sprint relay on Saturday.

It was Felix’s 11th Olympic medal and her seventh gold.

The US team stormed away with the win, with Poland taking home the silver with a national record and Jamaica securing the bronze.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content