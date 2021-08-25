Both of the Williams sisters will miss the US Open

CNN - Sports

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Twenty-three-time grand slam singles champion Serena Williams and her sister, seven-time major singles champion Venus Williams, will miss the final tennis major of the year, the US Open, the two announced on social media on Wednesday.

Serena Williams announced she would not be playing because of a hamstring injury, writing on Instagram, “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.”

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon,” she added.

For the last three years, Serena Williams, who turns 40 on September 26, has been chasing the all-time grand slam singles record of 24 championships held by Margaret Court.

Later Wednesday, Venus Williams said on social media she will not compete due to a leg injury.

“I, too, am unable to play the US Open,” she said in a video post. “It’s super, super, super disappointing. I’m having some issues with my leg all this summer, and just couldn’t work through it.”

Venus Williams, 41, played Monday in a WTA 250 tournament in Chicago, losing to Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round.

She made her major debut at the US Open in 1997. She has won the event twice.

“I’m going to miss the Open,” she said. “It’s my favorite Slam. I’ve had so many amazing memories there, and I can’t wait to get back out on the court, whenever that is. I’ll work with my team to make it as soon as I can. No date at this time.”

The Williams sisters are the the latest high-profile names to miss the tournament after defending men’s champion Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all announced they would not be competing due to injuries.

The US Open is set to begin on Monday.

