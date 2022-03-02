Stanford soccer player found dead in a campus residence, officials say

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

A Stanford University soccer player who helped secure the school’s 2019 NCAA women’s soccer championship was found dead in a campus residence, school officials said Wednesday.

Katie Meyer was a senior International Relations major and team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford soccer team, the school said.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” Susie Brubaker-Cole, the vice provost for student affairs, and Director of Athletics Bernard Muir said in a statement.

“Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community,” the statement continued.

Meyer’s cause of death wasn’t disclosed by the school. Brubaker-Cole earlier assured the campus community there was no threat to their safety.

CNN has reached out to the Santa Clara County coroner’s office and Stanford University police for additional information on the cause and circumstances surrounding Meyer’s death.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jill Martin contributed to this report.