Warriors blow out the Mavs 112-87 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

The Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks was billed as a matchup between two of the NBA’s biggest stars: Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

But it was Andrew Wiggins who made the difference, holding the Slovenian to 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting, including 2-of-10 on contested shots — Doncic’s lowest career scoring playoff game. Sporting a scratch across his face that Wiggins had accidentally inflicted, Doncic cut a dejected figure after the game.

While Wiggins shut down Doncic, every Golden State starter contributed double digits and Jordan Poole added 19 from the bench as the Warriors blew out the Mavs 112-87 in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Curry led the Warriors with 21 points and 12 rebounds, bagging his 18th career playoff double-double.

“That’s why he was the No. 1 pick,” Klay Thompson said about his teammate Wiggins. “You can’t teach that athleticism. You can’t teach that length. You can’t teach his timing. I’m just happy the world is getting to see who he really is.”

The Warriors’ defense extended beyond just Wiggins as they limited the Mavs’ normally prolific three-point scoring offense to just 11-of-48.

“A great job. That’s it,” Doncic told the media after the game. “They did a great job.”

The game began competitively with the lead swapping hands twice before the Warriors pulled away midway through the first quarter and never trailed again.

At halftime, the Mavs were only nine points down and still in contention, but an imperious third quarter in which Golden State outscored Dallas 34-24 sealed the victory.

During a 10-0 run that put the Warriors up 64-47, Curry made two consecutive three-pointers and broke out the dance moves to celebrate.

“We are super comfortable on this stage,” Curry told the media after the game. “There’s more gratitude of being back here and more sense of urgency on not letting the opportunity slip away.

“Who knows how it plays out, but I’m enjoying every bit of this… because we haven’t played meaningful games at this time of year in two years. It’s special.”

An 8-0 start to the fourth quarter left the Warriors cruising 27 points clear at 96-69 and effectively put the game beyond Dallas’ reach.

“Our offense is going to come,” Mavs point guard Jalen Brunson said. “We’ll be fine on offense. We had a lot of good looks tonight, and if we just trust our work ethic and technique, I’m comfortable with the shots we got tonight.”

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Friday in San Francisco.

