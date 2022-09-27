Tampa Bay Buccaneers moving practice to Miami amid Hurricane Ian concerns

By George Ramsay, CNN

In preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are relocating their football operations to Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Early Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian became a Category 3 storm as it neared landfall in western Cuba on its way toward Florida. It quickly strengthened on Monday and will likely continue gaining in intensity as it moves over Cuba on Tuesday morning, forecasters say.

From Wednesday, the Bucs are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There have currently not been any changes to the game, which is scheduled to take place at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“The NFL, in consultation with team and local officials, will continue to monitor the situation,” said a statement on the team’s website.

The Dolphins have a game at Cincinnati on Thursday, meaning their training facilities are available to use from Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge along much of Florida’s west coast by mid-week, as well as hurricane-force winds.

While its exact path remains uncertain, projections show the Tampa area could get its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned of power outages as well as possible evacuations and fuel shortages, telling people to “make preparations now.”

Along Florida’s west coast, officials are urging residents to get out of harm’s way instead of staying to protect their property.

“This is nothing to mess around with. If you can leave, just leave now,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said on Monday.

CNN's Nouran Salahieh contributed to reporting.