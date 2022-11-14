Tom Brady makes history as Tampa Bay Buccaneers win first-ever regular season game in Germany

By Ben Morse, CNN

Tom Brady has become well-accustomed at making history over his long and illustrious NFL career. And on Sunday, the 45-year-old set more historic marks from all the way across the globe.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 at the Allianz Arena in Germany, the NFL’s first regular season game in the country.

With the victory, Brady became the first quarterback to win an NFL game in three different countries outside of the US.

As a New England Patriot, Brady won all three of the international games he played in, with two in London and one in Mexico City.

And now, he can add Germany to the list as the NFL’s most decorated player adds another accolade to his ever-expanding collection.

After the victory, Brady described the atmosphere in the Allianz Arena — the home of German football giants, Bayern Munich — as “pretty electric.”

“It was a great atmosphere,” he told the NFL Network. “It felt like a pretty hyped up game when we came out for warm-ups.

“It was pretty electric so I hope the German fans got what they wanted. Great win by our team, we needed it. Played against a great opponent, our defense played great and I’m glad we found a way to slug it out and win.”

Despite a tough season prior to Sunday, Brady looked much more like himself, throwing a 31-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones and with Leonard Fournette running for another as the Buccaneers raced into a 14-0 second lead.

With the Bucs up 14-3 in the third quarter, the team attempted to pull out all the stops as Fournette attempted to throw to Brady though Brady slipped and Fournette was intercepted by Tariq Woolen.

And when Chris Godwin caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Brady early in the fourth quarter, the result looked wrapped up with the score at 21-3.

However, a late comeback from the Seahawks meant the German fans went home with their fair share of excitement.

Tyler Lockett’s touchdown with just over eight minutes narrowed the gap and Brady’s untimely interception to Cody Barton was capitalized on by Seattle as Marquise Goodwin caught a touchdown pass from Seattle quarterback Geno Smith to reduce the deficit to just five with under four minutes to play.

Smith finished the afternoon with 275 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

But, just when they needed it, Tampa Bay produced a time-killing drive to kill the game off behind the running ability of Rachaad White — who ran for a career-high 105 yards — and secure the team’s fifth victory of the season and second in a row.

The Bucs now head into their bye week atop the NFC South and looking much more like the team that was predicted to vie for a Super Bowl ring.

For the Seahawks, after a promising start to the season, they fall to 6-4, but head back to the West coast of the US with their heads held high after showing resolve late on.

