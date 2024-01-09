Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced on Monday night.

Morant, who was suspended for the first 25 games of the season for off-court issues, suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder during a training session on Saturday, according to the Grizzlies.

The 24-year-old was administered an MRI after feeling ongoing soreness and instability that revealed an underlying labral tear.

Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.

In May 2023, Morant was suspended from team activities after an Instagram Live video appearing to show him flashing a gun circulated on social media, just two months after he was suspended for eight games over a similar video.

He returned to the court in late December with the Grizzlies sporting a 6-19 record and sitting in 13th place of the Western Conference standings.

Morant was averaging 25.1 points in nine games played this season, earning the NBA’s Player of the Week award in his return to action, with the Grizzlies going 6-3 in games featuring the two-time All-Star.

