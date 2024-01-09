Tennessee Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — After six seasons in charge, Mike Vrabel is out as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

On Tuesday, owner Amy Adams Strunk announced the move and called the decision to remove Vrabel “as difficult as any I’ve made as Controlling Owner.”

Vrabel proved to be an immediate success with the Titans when he was hired in 2018, leading the team to four consecutive winning seasons. He was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2021.

However, the Titans have struggled over the past two years, including during 2023. They finished 6-11 this season and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

“I believe the Tennessee Titans can and will be a premier National Football League franchise,” Strunk said.

“It’s what our fans deserve, and there will be hard decisions along the way. My decision today is not only a reflection of my disappointment in our past two seasons, but also my recognition that further changes are necessary to fully achieve our vision.”

Vrabel leaves with a winning regular season record at 54-45. He was 2-3 in the postseason and reached the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season.

There are now six NFL head coach vacancies after the Atlanta Falcons fired Arthur Smith and the Washington Commanders fired Ron Rivera earlier this week.

