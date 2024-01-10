Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is retiring, reports say

By Steve Almasy and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban, whose seven career national championships are the most by a coach at NCAA football’s highest level, is retiring, according to ESPN and The Athletic, both citing unnamed sources Wednesday. ESPN was the first to report the news.

CNN has sought comment from the University of Alabama.

Saban, 72, would retire as the football head coach with the most national titles in the NCAA’s Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. In his 17 seasons at Alabama, Saban won six national titles. He also guided Louisiana State to a shared title when he was with the Tigers in 2003.

Alabama was 12-2 this year, losing to eventual national champion Michigan 27-20 in overtime in a College Football Playoff semifinal last week. It was the 12th time in the past 16 seasons Alabama had won at least 12 games.

Following the January 1 loss to Michigan, Saban honored his players by saying: “This is one of the most amazing seasons in Alabama football history. … I’m really, really proud of this group. I just wish I could have done more as a coach to help them be successful and help them finish. All we can do now is learn from the lessons that sometimes failings bring to us.”

In his head coaching career, he was 292-71-1 at Alabama, LSU, Michigan State and Toledo. His teams went to bowls in 25 of his 28 seasons, and he never had a year with a losing record.

Saban also was the head coach of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins for the 2005 and 2006 seasons, going 15-17. Saban replaced Mike Shula at Alabama before the 2007 season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s David Close contributed to the report.

