Pete Carroll out as Seattle Seahawks head coach, gets emotional about those impacted by change

(CNN) — Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will not return to the sidelines next season after being relieved of his duties as head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

However, Carroll will remain with the franchise as an advisor.

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community,” Seahawks chair Jody Allen said in a statement.

“His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.”

Carroll led the Seahawks to consecutive Super Bowl appearances after the 2013 and 2014 seasons, winning Super Bowl XLVIII (48) over the Denver Broncos and losing Super Bowl XLIX (49) to the New England Patriots.

Under Carroll’s leadership, Seattle reached the postseason 10 times and won five NFC West division titles.

The 72-year-old finished with a 137-89-1 regular season record and 10-9 playoff mark with the Seahawks, as well as finishing with a winning record in 11 of his 14 seasons as head coach.

This past season, Seattle finished 9-8 and missed out on postseason play in the final week.

There are now seven NFL head coaching vacancies. Earlier this week, Mike Vrabel was fired by the Tennessee Titans, Arthur Smith by the Atlanta Falcons and Ron Rivera by the Washington Commanders.

The Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are also currently without head coaches.

On Wednesday, Carroll became emotional as he reflected on the coaches impacted by the leadership changes at the Seahawks.

“I’m so grateful to the coaches that have been with us for so many years,” Carroll told reporters. “Also, all of the coaches that have been here for the years before that put up with my stuff and found a way to bring it to life daily.”

He added: “I asked a lot of them and they were good at it, and I appreciate that a lot. I’m so sorry, so heartfully sorry for the families. You all don’t realize how deep this runs.”

The veteran coach also paid tribute to the players, without whom he said the NFL would be nothing.

“It’s not about the ownership,” Carroll added. “It’s not about the coaching. It’s not about the color of the uniforms or going to the stadiums. It’s about those guys doing what they do and putting their bodies on the line so regularly … We should always, in my opinion, understand that we should celebrate those guys because they are the NFL.”

Writing on X, previously known as Twitter, on Wednesday, former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson called Carroll “one of the greatest ever,” adding: “‘Keep shooting’ coach. Grateful for the memories.”

Also paying tribute to Carroll on X, former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said: “Thankful for the times we shared. From high school all the way to the NFL. I am grateful for you and your spirit and wisdom. HOF [Hall of Fame] career and human being. Much love and respect!”

