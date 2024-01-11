Sven-Göran Eriksson: Former England manager says he has ‘about a year’ to live as he confirms cancer diagnosis

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has publicly revealed he has terminal cancer and has “about a year” to live, the 75-year-old told Swedish radio station P1 on Thursday.

CNN previously had learned from a source close to Eriksson that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Everyone can see that I have a disease that’s not good, and everyone supposes that it’s cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible,” the Swede told P1, per Reuters.

“I know that in the best case it’s about a year, in the worst case even less.

“I don’t think the doctors I have can be totally sure, they can’t put a day on it.”

In a separate interview with the BBC, Eriksson said he learned of his cancer diagnosis when he was first hospitalized for what he said were “five small strokes.” He said he was told that the cancer was inoperable.

The veteran soccer manager is best known for his time spent as head coach of the England national team.

Eriksson coached what is commonly referred to as England’s “Golden Generation,” working with the likes of star players David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand over two World Cups and a European Championship.

The Swede was the first overseas coach to manage the English national team. Under Eriksson – at Euro 2004 and World Cup 2006 – England was twice defeated by Portugal in penalty shootouts, on both occasions at the quarterfinal stage.

Former England captain Rooney posted his support for his former coach on Thursday.

“Sad news this morning. Thoughts are with Sven Goran-Eriksson and his family. A brilliant coach and a special person. Loved and respected by everyone. We’re all with you Sven, keep fighting,” Rooney posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was Eriksson who handed Rooney his England debut in 2003 against Australia when the then Everton forward was only 17.

Eriksson also managed Lazio in Italy, Manchester City in England and also had stints coaching in China, Mexico and the Philippines during an extensive managerial career spanning over 40 years.

Manchester City posted its well-wishes to its former manager.

“Everyone at Manchester City is thinking of Sven-Göran Eriksson, and we wish to express our collective support to our former Manager, and his family and friends, during this time,” the club said on X.

