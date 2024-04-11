Announcement expected in Ohtani translator investigation

B Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Justice is expected to make an announcement Thursday in the case involving Ippei Mizuhara, the former translator for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The announcement is expected at a 1:30 p.m. ET news conference in Los Angeles, a source told CNN.

Mizuhara was fired last month after Ohtani’s lawyers accused him of stealing from Ohtani and placing bets with a bookmaker who is under federal investigation. Ohtani later alleged Mizuhara stole the money from one of his bank accounts.

Prosecutors now believe Mizuhara could have stolen money from Ohtani beyond the $4.5 million that Mizuhara initially was accused of taking, three people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

The allegations became public while the Dodgers were in South Korea for an MLB season-opening series in March. ESPN and the Los Angeles Times reported Ohtani’s lawyers accused Mizuhara of “massive theft” of millions of dollars and placing bets with a bookie under federal investigation.

Mizuhara was fired while the team was in Seoul.

Ohtani, who during the offseason signed baseball’s richest contract with the Dodgers, has adamantly denied betting on any sport or paying a bookie.

