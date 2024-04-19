‘I wish we could keep everybody’: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen reflects on trade of star WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The times they are a-changin’ in Buffalo this season.

After years of falling short in the playoffs, the Bills decided to trade their star No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, a move which signaled a turning of the page for the organization.

It leaves Buffalo with a glaring hole at the wideout position heading into next week’s draft and quarterback Josh Allen devoid of offensive options as they look to get over the hump and win their first ever Super Bowl title.

Speaking ahead of what could be a crucial week for the Bills, Allen spoke about losing someone he loves “like a brother” and how tough team building in the NFL can be.

“[Diggs] meant a lot. Look at the statistics. The numbers don’t lie,” Allen told reporters.

The 27-year-old continued: “It’s definitely hard to part ways with a guy that’s been instrumental to our success here.

“I wish we could keep everybody. We lost a lot of veteran leadership. It is what it is. I don’t get paid to make changes on the team.”

Diggs, 30, was traded to the Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick. Houston also receives a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 189 overall) and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

In four seasons with the Bills after being traded there in 2020, he racked up 5,372 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns. Diggs led the NFL with 127 catches and 1,535 yards in his first year in Buffalo.

However, with consistent playoff struggles and the team struggling with its salary cap, the decision to move on from the veteran wide receiver was made.

Allen’s current receiving crew lacks the star power associated with a team vying for a Super Bowl title, and the team is now predicted to target a pass catcher in the first round of the draft in late April.

Luckily for the Bills, this year’s draft looks well stocked for wide receiver talent, with NFL’s draft expert Daniel Jeremiah ranking 12 out of his top 50 prospects as wide receivers, including three of the top four.

However, general manager Brandon Beane – the man who is tasked with making personnel decisions for the organization – wouldn’t confirm whether Buffalo will select a pass catcher with its first round selection.

“We have not filled a No. 1 role,” Beane told reporters. “I would say we have a group of guys as we sit here today who we believe bring different skill sets.

“We like the group. Would we like to add to it at some point? Yes. But I’m not sitting here thinking we have a glaring hole. But I get the question, and I get the perception.”

The Bills currently have the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the first round taking place on April 25 in Detroit.

