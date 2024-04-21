Lionel Messi produces virtuoso MLS performance with two goals and assist in Inter Miami’s 3-1 victory over Nashville SC

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Lionel Messi once again produced a virtuoso performance for Inter Miami, scoring two goals and providing the assist for Sergio Busquet’s strike in his club’s 3-1 victory over Nashville SC.

Since joining Inter Miami last July, Messi has lit up the MLS and on Saturday he became the first player in the league to make multiple goal contributions in five of a season’s first six games.

His brilliance has transformed Miami’s fortunes, helping it to a first trophy last August and its current spot at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, as well as drawing huge crowds wherever the club now plays, including a record home one on Saturday at Chase Field.

Nashville took the lead after just two minutes, capitalizing on poor Miami defense at a corner as the ball ricocheted off Franco Negri’s leg and into the net for an own goal.

But less than 10 minutes later, Messi produced one of his trademark mazy runs and, after his initial attempt was saved by goalkeeper Elliot Panicco, Luis Suárez collected the rebound and Messi was on hand to equalize for Miami.

Suárez joined his former Barcelona teammate in Miami in December and the two have formed a potent combination, scoring 17 goals in all competitions between them so far this season.

Messi then turned provider for Miami’s second goal, his perfectly weighted corner kick curling in towards the near post and grazing Sergio Busquet’s head who guided it into the net to give his side a 2-1 lead just before halftime.

“I’m very happy (to get the assist from Messi),” Busquet told reporters, per ESPN, after scoring his first goal for Miami. “I’m very happy with all that his presence means on a club level and off the field. We need to keep working to keep meeting our objectives.”

And the Argentine superstar confirmed Inter Miami’s win in the 80th minute when he coolly converted a penalty to give his team a 3-1 lead that Nashville could not overturn.

