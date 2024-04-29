Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell injured in shooting; teen arrested

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Tank Dell, a wide receiver for the NFL’s Houston Texans, was injured Sunday during a shooting in Sanford, Florida, the team has confirmed.

Dell, 24, is in good spirits after he sustained minor injuries from the shooting, the team said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. He has since been released from the hospital.

“We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

CNN affiliate WESH is reporting that Dell was among those who were injured Sunday shooting in Sanford that left multiple people wounded at a local bar and restaurant.

Police say a fistfight broke out, and a teenager pulled out a handgun and started shooting towards a crowd of people. A security guard standing nearby was able to tackle the suspect and disarm him.

A spokesperson with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office was not been able to confirm the identities of the victims of the shooting with CNN.

At least 10 people were injured in the shooting and were taken to the hospital. A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident, according to an arrest report.

Dell is from Daytona Beach, Florida, according to the NFL. Daytona Beach is about 40 miles from Sanford.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.