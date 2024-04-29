Mike Tyson details regime of abstinence as bout with Jake Paul is sanctioned as professional fight

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Mike Tyson is clearly taking his fight with Jake Paul seriously as he detailed elements of his training regime, which he says includes not smoking marijuana as well as abstaining from sex.

Tyson, 57, will return to the ring to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. Tyson will be 58 when the fight takes place.

“Two and a half weeks, I haven’t smoked,” Tyson told “The Damon Elliott Show.” “And I haven’t had sex for two and a half weeks.” Tyson was pictured with Elliott in an April 12 post on the latter’s Instagram, with the caption saying: “Thanks for coming to my show today!”

However, in a separate interview with Forbes Life on April 20, Tyson said his regime of abstinence had been longer, saying: “Probably for six weeks I haven’t gotten high or had sex.”

“I’m living my life disciplined now, so I’m going to have to fight disciplined now,” he added.

Marijuana is on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s (TDLR) banned substances list. The TDLR governs combat sport in the state.

On Monday, the TDLR told CNN that it had approved a professional bout with certain waivers, meaning the fight will last for eight rounds, with two minutes a round and both boxers wearing 14-ounce gloves.

“Iron Mike” last fought professionally in June 2005 and boasts a 50-6 career record, with 44 of his victories coming by way of knockout. The former world heavyweight champion is widely considered one of the best boxers in history.

He last fought in 2020, coming out of retirement to face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match which ended in a controversial split draw.

In the lead up to the fight against Paul at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Tyson showed his effort to get into fighting shape after years out of the ring, notably shedding his top during multiple appearances to show off his physique.

The 27-year-old Paul has transitioned from YouTube to professional boxing and has won nine of his 10 fights. His only defeat came against Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in February 2023.

Cannabis business

Smoking marijuana has been a constant in Tyson’s life ever since he first tried it from a young age, the 57-year-old says in the interview with Forbes Life.

His victory over Andrew Golota in 2000 was voided after Tyson’s boxing license in Michigan was suspended and fined following a post-fight urine sample that tested positive for marijuana.

The 57-year-old has also started his own cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, with Forbes estimating it generated $150 million in revenue last year.

The brand sells edibles in the shape of Evander Holyfield’s half-bitten ear, a nod to the controversial 1997 fight between the two heavyweights, as well as other products named after Tyson’s successful boxing career. The edible was part of a joint venture alongside Holyfield.

Tyson credits his wife, Lakiha Spicer, for coming up with the idea of selling products to recognize that moment in the fight against Holyfield – he later served a one-year boxing ban. The edibles are named ‘Mike Bites.’

“My wife is a nut, but she’s brilliant,” Tyson told Forbes. “And [one day] she said: ‘Why don’t you use the ear?’”

Although Tyson described the incident as “the worst night of my professional career as a boxer, “it has proven to be a lucrative business moment.

“Why did God, the universe, whatever we believe, why am I the face of it?” Tyson said. “An uneducated guy, Mike Tyson, why am I the face of cannabis and psychedelics? Why me? I can’t even spell cannabis and psychedelics.”

Tyson added: “I was the champ of the world and now I’m the champ in cannabis.”

