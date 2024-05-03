Los Angeles Lakers fire head coach Darvin Ham after 2 seasons

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Lakers have fired head coach Darvin Ham, the team announced Friday.

The 50-year-old Ham compiled a 90-74 record in two seasons at the helm, including leading the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals last season.

On Monday, Los Angeles was eliminated from the NBA playoffs in five games, losing to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets for the second straight postseason.

“We greatly appreciate Darvin’s efforts on behalf of the Lakers and recognize the many accomplishments achieved over the past two seasons including last year’s remarkable run to the Western Conference Finals,” Rob Pelinka, the Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager, said in a statement.

“We all want to thank Darvin for his dedication and positivity,” Pelinka said, adding the “difficult decision” to let Ham go came after a full review of the season.

“This organization will remain unwavering in its commitment to deliver championship-caliber basketball to Lakers fans around the world,” Pelinka said.

Before becoming the Lakers head coach, Ham spent his career as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakers for two seasons from 2011 to 2013.

