PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele holds his nerve to clinch long-awaited first major

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — American golfer Xander Schauffele won the 106th PGA Championship on Sunday, holding off compatriot Bryson DeChambeau in a nail-biting finale to clinch a long-awaited first major title.

World No. 3 Schauffele was pushed to the final hole at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, but the 30-year-old held his nerve to birdie and finish one stroke ahead of LIV Golf’s DeChambeau at 21-under par overall.

A final round six-under 65 was just enough to clinch a maiden major title for Schauffele, shredding his unwanted title as one of the most talented golfers to never win one of golf’s four flagship events.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.