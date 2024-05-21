Bizarre weather conditions disrupt tennis match with Andy Murray on brink of defeat

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Andy Murray has seen a lot during his glittering career, but even he looked confused at what took place during his match against Yannick Hanfmann at the Geneva Open on Monday.

The three-time grand slam champion was trailing by a set and two breaks when the umpire stopped play due to an impending storm. High winds had already disrupted the match, with white pollen from the nearby park blowing over and showering the players during the second set.

Having already lost the first set 7-5, Murray was irked by the conditions and complained to umpire Greg ­Allensworth during a change of ends about the decision to keep playing.

“I know you guys don’t play but it’s good to have a little bit of a feel about what’s happening,” Murray said, having served two double faults to hand Hanfmann a 4-1 lead in the second set.

“It’s like it’s snowing out here and you still want us to keep going.”

The game was suspended shortly after, with players retreating to the locker room as the clay courts were covered due to the impending storm. Rain continued to fall, though, and all play was later suspended for the rest of the day.

Murray will look to stage a somewhat unlikely comeback when the game resumes on Tuesday, with the winner facing Novak Djokovic in the second round.

It was just Murray’s third match since injuring his ankle during the Miami Open in March – the 37-year-old suffered a full rupture of his anterior talofibular ligament and a near full thickness rupture of his calcaneofibular ligament.

He looked short of form against Hanfmann, providing his opponent plenty of opportunity to take the initiative.

Murray had hoped to use the Geneva Open to prepare for what could be his last appearance at the French Open, but will need a miracle to progress to the next round.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.