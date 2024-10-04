Soccer star Álvaro Morata forced to move house immediately after mayor’s social media blunder

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Spanish soccer star Álvaro Morata’s dreams of living a peaceful life on the outskirts of Milan have been shattered after a local municipality’s mayor made a social media blunder.

Morata, who captained Spain to Euro 2024 glory earlier this year, joined Italian giant AC Milan in July and recently bought a house in Corbetta – a town on the outskirts of the northern Italian city.

Seemingly excited by the 31-year-old’s arrival, Corbetta’s mayor Marco Ballarini welcomed Morata in a post on Instagram.

“No, it’s not an early April Fool’s Day. The champion Álvaro Morata is our new Corbetta resident,” Ballarini wrote Thursday, admitting he was a fan of Milan’s bitter crosstown rival Internazionale.

However, Morata was far from pleased with the post and blasted Ballarini on an Instagram Story for “violating my privacy,” before telling his followers he was already looking for a new house.

“Fortunately, I do not own any valuable property. My only treasure is my children, whose safety you have endangered,” Morata wrote, per Reuters.

“I thought the municipality of Corbetta could guarantee me a certain level of privacy but instead I find myself having to move house immediately due to your inability to use social media and protect your citizens.”

CNN has reached out to Ballarini for comment.

Morata has played for a host of top teams during his career, such as Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea. He has scored twice in his six appearances for the Rossoneri so far.

