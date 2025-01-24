Dallas Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as new head coach

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Jerry Jones has found his coach and didn’t have to travel far to do so.

The Dallas Cowboys have named Brian Schottenheimer their new head coach, the team announced on Friday.

The 51-year-old has been with Dallas for the last three seasons, joining as an analyst before becoming the offensive coordinator in 2023.

Earlier this month, Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys went their separate ways after McCarthy had spent five seasons at the helm.

McCarthy was in the final year of his contract and failed to guide the team to a playoff spot this past season after finishing with a 7-10 record, winning just two home games.

Schottenheimer, who becomes the 10th coach in franchise history, has never been a head coach in his 28-year career in football.

Starting his coaching career in the late 1990’s, Schottenheimer broke into the league with the then-St. Louis Rams before joining the staff of his father, the late Marty Schottenheimer, with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also was on his father’s staff with Washington and the then-San Diego Chargers. Between 2006-2020, he was offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and the University of Georgia before spending a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a passing game coordinator.

“Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,” Jones said to ESPN. “He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

The team will hold a press conference on Monday to introduce Schottenheimer.

