German track cyclists suffer multiple fractures after being hit by car

(CNN) — Six German endurance track cyclists have been seriously injured after an 89-year-old drove a car head-on into the group.

The group of athletes, including 2024 track world championship medalists Benjamin Boos and Bruno Kessler, set off on a training ride from a hotel in Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Monday when they were hit by the car, according to a statement from German Cycling.

The driver failed to see the cyclists, the statement added.

CNN has reached out to Palma police for comment on the incident.

The athletes were treated on-site and then moved to surrounding hospitals, the governing body said, adding that none of those who were hit had suffered life-threatening injuries.

German Cycling didn’t specify the injuries each cyclist had sustained, but noted that, along with Boos and Kessler, athletes Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Max-David Briese, Moritz Augenstein and Louis Gentzik were affected.

The country’s national coach Lucas Schädlich, who was accompanying the group by car, witnessed the accident, German cycling added.

Boos and Kessler were part of the German team that took bronze at last year’s Track World Championships in Denmark.

