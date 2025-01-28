Neymar and Al-Hilal agree to terminate player’s contract by mutual consent

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Neymar and Al-Hilal have come to an agreement to terminate the player’s contract by mutual consent, the club announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old joined the Saudi club in a high-profile move in August 2023 for a reported €90 million ($98.5M), but injuries have limited him to just seven appearances since.

Just months after joining, Neymar ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023 and was out of action until October 2024. However, he played just two games after returning and had been sitting out again since November.

“The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal, and wish the player success in his career,” a club statement read.

Neymar, who was the biggest star to move to the Saudi league after Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, recorded just one goal and two assists for Al-Hilal.

The Brazil international, still the world’s most expensive player after his $263 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, is widely reported to be heading back to boyhood club Santos, where he came through the youth ranks.

Neymar, the Seleção’s all-time leading scorer, left Santos in 2013 to join Barcelona as one of the most promising youngsters to ever come out of Brazil.

He went on to win the Champions League and two La Liga titles in his time at the Catalan giant, forming part of the prolific ‘MSN’ strike trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

In France, Neymar won five league titles with PSG but was unable to help the club reach its ultimate goal of winning the Champions League.

Neymar’s return to Santos has been widely reported in Brazilian media and could be agreed as early as this week.

Neymar made his debut for the Alvinegro in 2009 and led the team to glory in the Copa Libertadores, South American’s Champions League equivalent, in 2011 by scoring in the final.

Santos is now back in Serie A, Brazil’s top division, after winning promotion from Serie B in 2024.

