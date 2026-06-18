2026 World Cup schedule: See where, when and who your team plays
By Kyle Feldscher, Patrick Sung, Ben Church, CNN
(CNN) — Following the conclusion of the final FIFA playoff results, soccer fans now know which group their country will play in for the opening stages of the 2026 World Cup.
FIFA has released the full schedule of games, so supporters know where their national teams are heading on particular days and what time they will play.
Scroll down to find out when, where and who your country plays – as well as the result of all its matches. All times are listed in Eastern Time.
Note: The real venue names will be changed to reflect host city names during the tournament.
United States (Group D)
- June 12 vs. Paraguay: 4-1 (WIN)
- 3 p.m. June 19 vs. Australia in Seattle
- 10 p.m. June 25 vs. Turkey in Los Angeles
Mexico (Group A)
- June 11 vs. South Africa: 2-0 (WIN)
- 9 p.m. June 18 vs. South Korea in Guadalajara
- 9 p.m. June 24 vs. Czech Republic in Mexico City
South Africa (Group A)
- June 11 vs. Mexico: 0-2 (LOSS)
- Noon June 18 vs. Czech Republic in Atlanta
- 9 p.m. June 24 vs. South Korea in Monterrey
South Korea (Group A)
- June 11 vs. Czech Republic: 2-1 (WIN)
- 9 p.m. June 18 vs. Mexico in Guadalajara
- 9 p.m. June 24 vs. South Africa in Monterrey
Czech Republic (Group A)
- June 11 vs. South Korea: 1-2 (LOSS)
- Noon June 18 vs. South Africa in Atlanta
- 9 p.m. June 24 vs. Mexico in Mexico City
Canada (Group B)
- June 12 vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 6 p.m. June 18 vs. Qatar in Vancouver
- 3 p.m. June 24 vs. Switzerland in Vancouver
Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)
- June 12 vs. Canada: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 3 p.m. June 18 vs. Switzerland
- 3 p.m. June 24 vs. Qatar in Seattle
Qatar (Group B)
- June 13 vs. Switzerland: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 6 p.m. June 18 vs. Canada in Vancouver
- 3 p.m. June 24 vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle
Switzerland (Group B)
- June 13 vs. Qatar: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 3 p.m. June 18 vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in Los Angeles
- 3 p.m. June 24 vs. Canada in Vancouver
Brazil (Group C)
- June 13 vs. Morocco: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 9 p.m. June 19 vs. Haiti in Philadelphia
- 6 p.m. June 24 vs. Scotland in Miami
Morocco (Group C)
- June 13 vs. Brazil: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 6 p.m. June 19 vs. Scotland in Boston
- 6 p.m. June 24 vs. Haiti in Atlanta
Haiti (Group C)
- June 13 vs. Scotland: 0-1 (LOSS)
- 9 p.m. June 19 vs. Brazil in Philadelphia
- 6 p.m. June 24 vs. Morocco in Atlanta
Scotland (Group C)
- June 13 vs. Haiti: 1-0 (WIN)
- 6 p.m. June 19 vs. Morocco in Boston
- 6 p.m. June 24 vs. Brazil in Miami
Paraguay (Group D)
- June 12 vs. USA: 1-4 (LOSS)
- Midnight June 19 vs. Turkey in San Francisco Bay Area
- 10 p.m. June 25 vs. Australia in the San Francisco Bay Area
Australia (Group D)
- June 13 vs. Turkey: 2-0 (WIN)
- 3 p.m. June 19 vs. USA in Seattle
- 10 p.m. June 25 vs. Paraguay in San Francisco Bay Area
Turkey (Group D)
- June 13 vs. Australia: 0-2 (LOSS)
- Midnight June 19 vs. Paraguay in the San Francisco Bay Area
- 10 p.m. June 25 vs. USA in Los Angeles
Germany (Group E)
- June 14 vs. Curaçao: 7-1 (WIN)
- 4 p.m. June 20 vs. Ivory Coast in Toronto
- 4 p.m. June 25 vs. Ecuador in New York/New Jersey
Curaçao (Group E)
- June 14 vs. Germany: 1-7 (LOSS)
- 8 p.m. June 20 vs. Ecuador in Kansas City
- 4 p.m. June 25 vs. Ivory Coast in Philadelphia
Ivory Coast (Group E)
- June 14 vs. Ecuador: 1-0 (WIN)
- 4 p.m. June 20 vs. Germany in Toronto
- 4 p.m. June 25 vs. Curaçao in Philadelphia
Ecuador (Group E)
- June 14 vs. Ivory Coast: 0-1 (LOSS)
- 8 p.m. June 20 vs. Curaçao in Kansas City
- 4 p.m. June 25 vs. Germany in New York/New Jersey
Netherlands (Group F)
- June 14 vs. Japan: 2-2 (DRAW)
- 1 p.m. June 20 vs. Sweden in Houston
- 7 p.m. June 25 vs. Tunisia in Kansas City
Japan (Group F)
- June 14 vs. Netherlands: 2-2 (DRAW)
- Midnight June 20 vs. Tunisia in Monterrey
- 7 p.m. June 25 vs. Sweden in Dallas
Sweden (Group F)
- June 14 vs. Tunisia: 5-1 (WIN)
- 1 p.m. June 20 vs. Netherlands in Houston
- 7 p.m. June 25 vs. Japan in Dallas
Tunisia (Group F)
- June 14 vs. Sweden: 1-5 (LOSS)
- Midnight June 20 vs. Japan in Monterrey
- 7 p.m. June 25 vs. Netherlands in Kansas City
Belgium (Group G)
- June 15 vs. Egypt: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 3 p.m. June 21 vs. Iran in Los Angeles
- 11 p.m. June 26 vs. New Zealand in Vancouver
Egypt (Group G)
- June 15 vs. Belgium: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 9 p.m. June 21 vs. New Zealand in Vancouver
- 11 p.m. June 26 vs. Iran in Seattle
Iran (Group G)
- June 15 vs. New Zealand: 2-2 (DRAW)
- 3 p.m. June 21 vs. Belgium in Los Angeles
- 11 p.m. June 26 vs. Egypt in Seattle
New Zealand (Group G)
- June 15 vs. Iran: 2-2 (DRAW)
- 9 p.m. June 21 vs. Egypt in Vancouver
- 11 p.m. June 26 vs. Belgium in Vancouver
Spain (Group H)
- June 15 vs. Cape Verde: 0-0 (DRAW)
- Noon June 21 vs. Saudi Arabia in Atlanta
- 8 p.m. June 26 vs. Uruguay in Guadalajara
Cape Verde (Group H)
- June 15 vs. Spain: 0-0 (DRAW)
- 6 p.m. June 21 vs. Uruguay in Miami
- 8 p.m. June 26 vs. Saudi Arabia in Houston
Saudi Arabia (Group H)
- June 15 vs. Uruguay: 1-1 (DRAW)
- Noon June 21 vs. Spain in Atlanta
- 8 p.m. June 26 vs. Cape Verde in Houston
Uruguay (Group H)
- June 15 vs. Saudi Arabia: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 6 p.m. June 21 vs. Cape Verde in Miami
- 8 p.m. June 26 vs. Spain in Guadalajara
France (Group I)
- June 16 vs. Senegal: 3-1 (WIN)
- 5 p.m. June 22 vs. Iraq in Philadelphia
- 3 p.m. June 26 vs. Norway in Boston
Senegal (Group I)
- June 16 vs. France: 1-3 (LOSS)
- 8 p.m. June 22 vs. Norway in New York/New Jersey
- 3 p.m. June 26 vs. Iraq in Toronto
Iraq (Group I)
- June 16 vs. Norway: 1-4 (LOSS)
- 5 p.m. June 22 vs. France in Philadelphia
- 3 p.m. June 26 vs. Senegal in Toronto
Norway (Group I)
- June 16 vs. Iraq: 4-1 (WIN)
- 8 p.m. June 22 vs. Senegal in New York/New Jersey
- 3 p.m. June 26 vs. France in Boston
Argentina (Group J)
- June 16 vs. Algeria: 3-0 (WIN)
- 1 p.m. June 22 vs. Austria in Dallas
- 10 p.m. June 27 vs. Jordan in Dallas
Algeria (Group J)
- June 16 vs. Argentina: 0-3 (LOSS)
- 11 p.m. June 22 vs. Jordan in the San Francisco Bay Area
- 10 p.m. June 27 vs. Austria in Kansas City
Austria (Group J)
- June 16 vs. Jordan: 3-1 (WIN)
- 1 p.m. June 22 vs. Argentina in Dallas
- 10 p.m. June 27 vs. Algeria in Kansas City
Jordan (Group J)
- June 16 vs. Austria: 1-3 (LOSS)
- 11 p.m. June 22 vs. Algeria in the San Francisco Bay Area
- 10 p.m. June 27 vs. Argentina in Dallas
Portugal (Group K)
- June 17 vs. Democratic Republic of Congo: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 1 p.m. June 23 vs. Uzbekistan in Houston
- 7:30 p.m. June 27 vs. Colombia in Miami
Democratic Republic of Congo (Group K)
- June 17 vs. Portugal: 1-1 (DRAW)
- 10 p.m. June 23 vs. Colombia in Guadalajara
- 7:30 p.m. June 27 vs. Uzbekistan in Atlanta
Uzbekistan (Group K)
- June 17 vs. Colombia: 1-3 (LOSS)
- 1 p.m. June 23 vs. Portugal in Houston
- 7:30 p.m. June 27 vs. Democratic Republic of Congo in Atlanta
Colombia (Group K)
- June 17 vs. Uzbekistan: 3-1 (WIN)
- 10 p.m. June 23 vs. Democratic Republic of Congo in Guadalajara
- 7:30 p.m. on June 27 vs. Portugal in Miami
England (Group L)
- June 17 vs. Croatia: 4-2 (WIN)
- 4 p.m. June 23 vs. Ghana in Boston
- 5 p.m. June 27 vs. Panama in New York/New Jersey
Croatia (Group L)
- June 17 vs. England: 2-4 (LOSS)
- 7 p.m. June 23 vs. Panama in Toronto
- 5 p.m. June 27 vs. Ghana in Philadelphia
Ghana (Group L)
- June 17 vs. Panama: 1-0 (WIN)
- 4 p.m. June 23 vs. England in Boston
- 5 p.m. June 27 vs. Croatia in Philadelphia
Panama (Group L)
- June 17 vs. Ghana: 0-1 (LOSS)
- 7 p.m. June 23 vs. Croatia in Toronto
- 5 p.m. June 27 vs. England in New York/New Jersey
Knockout Rounds
- Round of 32: June 28-July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida; and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Semifinals: July 14-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
- Third-place match: July 18 at Hard Rock Stadium
- Final: July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
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