Student Athlete of the Week – Alaysia Smoot

"She was varsity her first year as a freshman, so right away she started contributing."

That was La Quinta track and field head coach Brian Ansley talking about senior sensation Alaysia Smoot. A do-it all athlete that fell in love with track and field.

"It was my freshman year when I got involved and it was after my first track meet where I said yup this is what I want to do for the rest of my four years," said Smoot.

"This year she scored 84 points for our team and if you don’t know much about track and field, in a track meet 64 points wins the meet. So she has scored over 20 points multiple times by herself this season," said Ansley. "That would be four first place victories."

"Girls just won league 10 years in a row and to be apart of four of those championships means a lot to me," said Smoot.

The Blackhawk program provided Alaysia with four years of sustained excellence here in the valley. But most importantly unforgettable experiences.

"I think what I’m gonna miss most is the environment. I made great friendships through track and field. They’re ones that made me get up out of bed every day to come to school and to come to practice," said Smoot. "I think I’m going to miss that the most."

"She was the league MVP with the most amount of points. She just gets it done," said Ansley. "She is not super flashy, but a very consistent athlete for us in all the jump events. And of course the hurdles, she’s been spectacular."

Alaysia doesn’t compete just to compete. She has a drive to win, and she isn’t the only one holding herself to high standards.

"My parents always demanded excellence from me and I make it my job to meet those requirements. It’s not just them, I personally want better for myself. It’s just they have that extra push and that’s what really keeps me going," said Smoot.

"If there was a Mount Rushmore for La Quinta high school greats, Alaysia Smoot would definitely be on it and we are going to severely miss her," said Ansley.

Coach said it best. Born athlete and a true standout for the Blackhawks. Alaysia has an incredibly bright future ahead.