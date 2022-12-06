Student Athlete of the Week – Amerie Felix

We have kicked off to winter sports and soccer is one of the highlights. Especially with the World Cup going on. Here at Desert Mirage high school, there has been a senior standout, a phenom leading the girls soccer team - Amerie Felix.

“She is a club player and has been playing for a long time. She has a lot of good skills she kicks well with both legs,” said head coach Jorge Chavez. “She has a lot of speed and ball control. She communicates well.”

Amerie says soccer was love at first sight.

“I’ve been playing since I was four years old,” said Felix.

And playing at Desert Mirage has been a rewarding experience.

“You start from nowhere and just make your way up and try and connect. You build great chemistry within the people you have,” said Felix. “I love that, and I love team effort. I love winning and playing with your heart.”

“She is one of our captains, so she has a very important role,” said Chavez. “She’s our top scorer and is basically 90 percent of our offense.”

Amerie is a goal machine. She has scored five goals through three games this season and has rallied over 70 in her high school career.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Felix. “Putting the ball behind the net and looking at the crowd clap.”

“She right now is the top scorer in school history,” said Chavez.

Amerie has the accolades and the flash but is also making an impact.

“You can see it in her eyes that she loves the game and she is focused and wants to win,” said Felix. “And her friends follow her.”

“This year I feel more settled in, and I talk to the girls more and try to understand them as much as I can and create a better bond between us all,” said Felix.

