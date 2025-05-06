Student Athlete of the Week – Max Mora and Javier Vasquez

La Quinta pitchers Max Mora and Javier Vasquez are this week's student athletes of the week.

Most baseball teams, if not all, have at least one ace, but it is really special for a team to have two go-to pitchers to start on the mound, and that is the case right here at La Quinta High School.

"It's a nice luxury to have," head coach Brian Wisler said. "You know, these guys have been our dudes for the last couple of seasons, well, three seasons. Any time they're going to take the mound, you've got a chance you're going to be in sight, you know, in a ballgame, and you know the opportunity to win."

Max Mora and Javier Vasquez have always been standout athletes, and now they're taking their talents to the next level with commitments to GCU and Cal State Northridge, which is all thanks to their dedication to the game.

"It takes a lot of work, a lot of passion, you know, a lot of late nights staying up, grinding," Mora said. "You know, it's got to be something that you want to have in your future. You know, you can't just be doing this out of the blue. You know, you've got to be doing this your whole life."

As both were named to the All DEL first team last year, their talent has not gone unnoticed by the valley, but what is it like to earn the recognition on a bigger stage?

"It sort of works really fast," Vasquez said. "Schools reach out really quickly, and if they like you, they'll offer you; if not, they just let you go. It's just like that. They have a job to do, and their job is to win, so they want to get the best players.

As they both made their mark at La Quinta, they've grown and seen that enjoying the game they love is what made them great.

"Do not take everything so seriously. If you're a kid, just focus on being a kid," Vasquez said.

"Have fun. Don't worry about the stats. Don't worry about like how you do. Just go out there and have fun." Mora said.

We are always looking for Student-Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.