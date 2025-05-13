Indio third baseman/ catcher Clover Cordova is this week's student athlete of the week.

Clover Cordova is a name to remember here at Indio High School. She not only plays three sports, but she was selected as the Rajahs girls' athlete of the year.

"I've been training Clover since she was about ten years old," head coach Jerri Schlickenmayer said. "To see her develop from, you know, a little girl to the young woman that she is right now, it's just night and day."

A 3-time DVL champ in softball, a CIF champion in water polo, and a league champion in volleyball, there is not much that Cordova hasn't done at Indio, but her passion for the game makes her go beyond the limit.

"I just have love for the game, and I love winning," Cordova said. "You know, I hate losing, so I go out there and do my best every time. I want to do everything I can for my team, my teammates, and my coaches."

Being one of the few athletes to ever play three sports at Indio, she says her team's support was one of the key factors to her success.

"My coaches put in a lot of time in me," Cordova said. "These girls do a lot for me, as I do for them, and I was always taught to play for your team and not for yourself."

For everything that Cordova has done for the Rajahs, her work ethic is what made her a one-of-a-kind player.

"She's kind of a behind-the-scenes player," Schlickenmayer. "She's not always the one that's out there in the headlines, she's not one hitting all the home runs, she's not making all the great plays, but she's such a consistent contributor to the program. I think that's in a lot of ways that, you know, that says a lot more."

We are always looking for Student-Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.