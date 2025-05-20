Student Athlete of the Week – Amya Navarro Guzman

Cathedral City third baseman, catcher, and pitcher Amya Navarro Guzman is this week's student athlete of the week.

At Cathedral City High School, there is one word to describe Amaya Navarro Guzman.

"She shows leadership that teaches the underclassmen girls how to play, the rules they need to learn, the plays they need to learn, and stuff on the field," head coach Israel Diaz said.

Guzman is quite the versatile player for the Lions, pitching, catching, and playing third base, and she does it all not only for her passion for the game but to set an example for her family.

"I like to give it my all on the field, in the classroom, just because I have little sisters after me, so I think it's important to give them a kind of like a role model for them to look up to and kind of want to grow up to be," Navarro Guzman said.

Leading the Lions to two CIF playoff runs, she's shown her coaches she is the ultimate team player.

"I have to give my 110%," Navarro Guzman said. "I don't want to let my team down, and they're very important to me, so I kind of go hard every time."

Being on the team for the past four years, her leadership presence has not only been felt by her team but also by her coaches.

"She's taught me a lot," head coach Diaz said. "She's also my niece, so she's taught me how to be patient, listen, and show softball first."

We are always looking for Student-Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.