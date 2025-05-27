Palm Desert second baseman Stevie Hutchinson is this week's student athlete of the week.

Stevie Hutchinson really did it all. He not only led on the field with the highest batting average, but also off the field as a captain, cementing his name in the baseball program here at Palm Desert High School.

"He puts in the work," head coach Ricky Gingras said. "He has the right mindset. He comes ready to work, and he takes pride in being an Aztec."

A human spark plug, a defensive magnet in the infield, and a slugger at the plate, there is no doubt that Hutchinson is an all-star caliber player, and he credits his success all to the man above.

"As soon as I step on this field, I think of him first," Hutchinson said. "He helps me a lot. He truly does, you know, batting first and, you know, playing defense, he's really got my back, for sure."

For everything that Hutchinson has done, such as winning two DEL titles, it was his poise under pressure that helped him rise to the top.

"You know, the environment, you know, it can get rowdy and a little loud, but, you know, I tell myself to calm down and, you know, just think hard line drives through the middle and, you know, stay, stay within myself," Hutchinson said.

Playing for the Aztecs for the past four years, Hutchinson will forever be proud to have worn an Aztec uniform.

"I'm so blessed and grateful to play at Palm Desert High School in such a great, you know, such a great facility," Hutchinson said. "The tradition, I love to keep the tradition going. I hope for the best for these guys next year for sure. I'm always rooting for these guys."

We are always looking for Student-Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.