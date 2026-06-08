Los Angeles to Kick Off World Cup Week with Events

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - With the United States set to open its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign Friday against Paraguay, Los Angeles officials Tuesday will begin a week of events marking the start of the tournament and highlighting preparations for the FIFA Fan Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee is scheduled to hold its Official Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Kickoff Party Tuesday at the Coliseum's 1923 Club Rooftop Deck overlooking the site of the FIFA Fan Festival.

The event will be emceed by Kevin Frazier of "Entertainment Tonight" and is expected to draw soccer legends, celebrity ambassadors, business leaders, civic officials and supporters of the local organizing effort, according to the committee.

On Wednesday, members of the media will be invited to an exclusive preview of the FIFA Fan Festival Los Angeles, which will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Coliseum during the opening days of the World Cup.

Officials said the Wednesday event will include a guided tour of the festival site, previews of fan activations and entertainment areas, a food and beverage showcase, merchandise displays and interview opportunities with organizers.

"The FIFA Fan Festival will be the heartbeat of the FIFA World Cup experience in Los Angeles,'' Kathryn Schloessman, CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, said in an earlier statement. "From the live matches and headline music performances to the food, culture and community celebrations, this will be the place where fans come together to experience the excitement and global spirit of the tournament throughout opening week."

Organizers said the festival will also feature appearances by FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots Maple, Zayu and Clutch, along with family-oriented attractions and interactive exhibits.

Officials said the FIFA Fan Festival is expected to serve as Los Angeles' central public gathering place for World Cup fans. The four-day event will feature live match broadcasts, musical performances, fan activations, international food offerings and cultural programming.

Scheduled performers include Steve Aoki, Normani, Deorro, Sickick, Los Lobos, Capital Cities and DJ Ravidrums. Organizers said tickets are $10, while children 12 and younger will be admitted free.

Festival highlights are expected to include a Thursday watch party for Mexico's match against South Africa, along with performances by Los Lobos and Deorro. On Friday, fans will be able to watch the United States face Paraguay while Steve Aoki and DJ Ravidrums perform.

Capital Cities is scheduled to perform Saturday, while Sickick and Normani are slated to appear Sunday.

Other opening-week events include the FIFA Countdown Concert on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, part of a synchronized celebration linking Los Angeles, Toronto and Mexico City ahead of the tournament. The Los Angeles show is scheduled to feature Diplo's Major Lazer, Davido and Ava Max.

Adidas also will launch its "Home of Soccer" activation Thursday at BMO Stadium. The free event will include a public watch party for the World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa, activities tied to Adidas' nationwide adiCup youth tournament and a second watch party for South Korea's match against the Czech Republic. The day will conclude with performances by Noodles and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Peso Pluma, according to organizers.

Organizers also announced a series of official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones that will operate throughout the tournament:

-- The Original Farmers Market, June 18-21;

-- the city of Downey, June 20;

-- Union Station, June 25-28;

-- Hansen Dam Lake, July 2-5;

-- Earvin ``Magic'' Johnson Park, July 4-5;

-- Whittier Narrows, July 9-11;

-- Venice Beach, July 10-11;

-- Fairplex in Pomona, July 14-15 and July 18-19;

-- West Harbor in San Pedro, July 14-15 and July 18-19; and

-- downtown Burbank, July 18-19.

The FIFA Fan Festival is scheduled to open Thursday. Officials encouraged fans to review the full schedule of events, match listings, transportation options and ``Know Before You Go'' information by visiting https://losangelesfwc26.com.

World Cup-related events also are scheduled throughout Southern California during opening week.

On Thursday, Ovation Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., will launch its World Cup watch party series with a free public viewing of Mexico's match against South Africa beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Ovation Hollywood Courtyard.

Also Thursday, Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors will host a free viewing party beginning at 11 a.m. at Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way in Marina del Rey. The event will feature broadcasts of the World Cup opening ceremony, Mexico vs. South Africa and South Korea vs. the Czech Republic, along with food trucks, arts and crafts, lawn games, a photo booth and live entertainment.

On Friday, Santa Monica Place, 395 Santa Monica Place, will host a free USA Kick Off Celebration from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. featuring broadcasts of Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States vs. Paraguay, along with DJs, games, giveaways, food vendors and fan activities.

Pride House Los Angeles/West Hollywood will present "Celebramos la Cultura Latina'' beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at Beaches Tropicana, 8911 Santa Monica Blvd. The event will feature a watch party for the United States-Paraguay match, live entertainment and performances celebrating Latin culture and LGBTQ+ pride.

At 4 p.m. Friday, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, the Consulate General of Paraguay in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Parks Foundation and Street Food Cinema will host ``Fútbol for the People'' at the Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way in Griffith Park.

The free event will include food vendors, games and a large-screen broadcast of the United States-Paraguay match.

Additional Friday watch parties are scheduled throughout the region, including a 4:30 p.m. event at the Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St.; a 4:30 p.m. viewing at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood; a 5 p.m. viewing party at Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey; a 5 p.m. ``One Nation Under Gol''

celebration at Duarte Sports Park, 1401 Central Ave.; and a 5 p.m. community watch party at Veterans Memorial Park, 4117 Overland Ave. in Culver City.

All will feature live broadcasts of the United States-Paraguay match along with food, entertainment or family-oriented activities.