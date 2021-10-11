stacker-California



Famous actors from California

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in California from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.



Cole Hauser

– Born: Santa Barbara (3/22/1975)

– Known for:

— Carter Verone in “2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003)

— Benny in “Dazed and Confused” (1993)

— Billy in “Good Will Hunting” (1997)



Ryan Hansen

– Born: San Diego (7/5/1981)

– Known for:

— Dick Casablancas in “Veronica Mars” (2014)

— Nolan in “Friday the 13th” (2009)

— Lance Landers in “Superhero Movie” (2008)



Jack Dylan Grazer

– Born: Los Angeles (9/3/2003)

– Known for:

— Eddie Kaspbrak in “It” (2017)

— Freddy Freeman in “Shazam!” (2019)

— Young Eddie Kaspbrak in “It Chapter Two” (2019)



Val Kilmer

– Born: Los Angeles (12/31/1959)

– Known for:

— Jim Morrison in “The Doors” (1991)

— Simon Templar in “The Saint” (1997)

— Gay Perry in “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” (2005)



Ryan Hurst

– Born: Santa Monica (6/19/1976)

– Known for:

— Gerry Bertier in “Remember the Titans” (2000)

— Lump Hudson in “The Ladykillers” (2004)

— Sgt. Ernie Savage in “We Were Soldiers” (2002)



Leonardo DiCaprio

– Born: Hollywood (11/11/1974)

– Known for:

— Cobb in “Inception” (2010)

— Billy in “The Departed” (2006)

— Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013)



Ashley Zukerman

– Born: Santa Monica (12/30/1983)

– Known for:

— Nick Goode in “Fear Street: Part One – 1994” (2021)

— Charlie Isaacs in “Manhattan” (2014-2015)

— Nate Sofrelli in “Succession” (2018-2019)



Dwayne Johnson

– Born: Hayward (5/2/1972)

– Known for:

— Spencer in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017)

— Hank in “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” (2012)

— Maui in “Moana” (2016)



Nicolas Cage

– Born: Long Beach (1/7/1964)

– Known for:

— Castor Troy in “Face/Off” (1997)

— Ben Sanderson in “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995)

— Stanley Goodspeed in “The Rock” (1996)



Kevin Costner

– Born: Lynwood (1/18/1955)

– Known for:

— The Postman in “The Postman” (1997)

— Lieutenant Dunbar in “Dances with Wolves” (1990)

— Robin of Locksley in “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” (1991)



Clint Eastwood

– Born: San Francisco (5/31/1930)

– Known for:

— Frankie Dunn in “Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

— Walt Kowalski in “Gran Torino” (2008)

— Bill Munny in “Unforgiven” (1992)



John David Washington

– Born: Los Angeles (7/28/1984)

– Known for:

— Ron Stallworth in “BlacKkKlansman” (2018)

— Protagonist in “Tenet” (2020)

— Malcolm in “Malcolm & Marie” (2021)



Adam Driver

– Born: San Diego (11/19/1983)

– Known for:

— Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” (2015)

— Paterson in “Paterson” (2016)

— Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” (2017)



Chris Pine

– Born: Los Angeles (8/26/1980)

– Known for:

— Kirk in “Star Trek” (2009)

— Steve Trevor in “Wonder Woman” (2017)

— Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek Beyond” (2016)



Paul Walker

– Born: Glendale (9/12/1973)

– Died: 9/12/1973

– Known for:

— Brian O’Conner in “The Fast and the Furious” (2001)

— Brian O’Conner in “Furious 7” (2015)

— Joey Gazelle in “Running Scared” (2006)



Shia LaBeouf

– Born: Los Angeles (6/11/1986)

– Known for:

— James in “Honey Boy” (2019)

— Tyler in “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019)

— Boyd ‘Bible’ Swan in “Fury” (2014)



Jake Gyllenhaal

– Born: Los Angeles (12/19/1980)

– Known for:

— Louis Bloom in “Nightcrawler” (2014)

— Jack Twist in “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

— Donnie Darko in “Donnie Darko” (2001)



Milo Ventimiglia

– Born: Anaheim (7/8/1977)

– Known for:

— Peter Petrelli in “Heroes” (2006-2010)

— Jack Pearson in “This Is Us” (2016-2022)

— Ted Grey in “Pathology” (2008)



Edward Furlong

– Born: Glendale (8/2/1977)

– Known for:

— John Connor in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991)

— Hawk in “Detroit Rock City” (1999)

— Danny in “American History X” (1998)



Harry Hamlin

– Born: Pasadena (10/30/1951)

– Known for:

— Perseus in “Clash of the Titans” (1981)

— Michael Kuzak in “L.A. Law” (1986-1991)

— Joey Popchik (segment “Dynamite Hands”) in “Movie Movie” (1978)



Josh Brolin

– Born: Santa Monica (2/12/1968)

– Known for:

— Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

— Llewelyn Moss in “No Country for Old Men” (2007)

— Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)



Haley Joel Osment

– Born: Los Angeles (4/10/1988)

– Known for:

— Cole Sear in “The Sixth Sense” (1999)

— David in “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (2001)

— Trevor McKinney in “Pay It Forward” (2000)



Joseph Gordon-Levitt

– Born: Los Angeles (2/17/1981)

– Known for:

— Arthur in “Inception” (2010)

— Joe in “Looper” (2012)

— Jon in “Don Jon” (2013)



Wyatt Russell

– Born: Los Angeles (7/10/1986)

– Known for:

— Ford in “Overlord” (2018)

— Willoughby in “Everybody Wants Some!!” (2016)

— Zook in “22 Jump Street” (2014)



Tyler Hoechlin

– Born: Corona (9/11/1987)

– Known for:

— Michael Sullivan Jr. in “Road to Perdition” (2002)

— Superman / Clark Kent in “Supergirl” (2016-2020)

— McReynolds in “Everybody Wants Some!!” (2016)



Jeremy Renner

– Born: Modesto (1/7/1971)

– Known for:

— Staff Sergeant William James in “The Hurt Locker” (2008)

— James Coughlin in “The Town” (2010)

— Cory Lambert in “Wind River” (2017)



Adam Brody

– Born: San Diego (12/15/1979)

– Known for:

— Seth Cohen in “The O.C.” (2003-2007)

— Nikolai in “Jennifer’s Body” (2009)

— Daniel in “Ready or Not” (2019)



Zac Efron

– Born: San Luis Obispo (10/18/1987)

– Known for:

— Phillip Carlyle in “The Greatest Showman” (2017)

— Link Larkin in “Hairspray” (2007)

— Mike O’Donnell in “17 Again” (2009)



Michael B. Jordan

– Born: Santa Ana (2/9/1987)

– Known for:

— Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther” (2018)

— Oscar Grant in “Fruitvale Station” (2013)

— Adonis Johnson in “Creed” (2015)



David Denman

– Born: Newport Beach (7/25/1973)

– Known for:

— Frank Sheehan in “Mare of Easttown” (2021)

— Kyle Breyer in “Brightburn” (2019)

— Louie in “Puzzle” (2018)



Ross Bagley

– Born: Los Angeles (12/5/1988)

– Known for:

— Buckwheat in “The Little Rascals” (1994)

— Dylan in “Independence Day” (1996)

— Puppy in “Babe” (1995)



Ryan Eggold

– Born: Los Angeles County (8/10/1984)

– Known for:

— Walter Breachway in “BlacKkKlansman” (2018)

— Composer in “Literally, Right Before Aaron” (2012)

— Dr. Max Goodwin in “New Amsterdam” (2018-2021)



Tim Matheson

– Born: Glendale (12/31/1947)

– Known for:

— Eric Stratton in “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978)

— Vice President John Hoynes / John Hoynes / Senator John Hoynes in “The West Wing” (1999-2006)

— Dr. Brick Breeland in “Hart of Dixie” (2011-2015)



Mike Vitar

– Born: Los Angeles (12/21/1978)

– Known for:

— Benjamin Franklin Rodriguez in “The Sandlot” (1993)

— Luis in “D3: The Mighty Ducks” (1996)

— Luis in “D2: The Mighty Ducks” (1994)



James Franco

– Born: Palo Alto (4/19/1978)

– Known for:

— Tommy / ‘Johnny’ in “The Disaster Artist” (2017)

— Aron Ralston in “127 Hours” (2010)

— Alien in “Spring Breakers” (2012)



Bryan Cranston

– Born: Hollywood (3/7/1956)

– Known for:

— Walter White in “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013)

— Hal / Hal Wilkerson in “Malcolm in the Middle” (2000-2006)

— Jack O’Donnell in “Argo” (2012)



Danny Trejo

– Born: Echo Park (5/16/1944)

– Known for:

— Machete in “Machete” (2010)

— Razor Charlie in “From Dusk Till Dawn” (1996)

— Machete in “Machete Kills” (2013)



Jack Black

– Born: Hermosa Beach (8/28/1969)

– Known for:

— Dewey Finn in “School of Rock” (2003)

— Barry Judd in “High Fidelity” (2000)

— Nacho in “Nacho Libre” (2006)



Mahershala Ali

– Born: Oakland (2/16/1974)

– Known for:

— Remy Danton in “House of Cards” (2013-2016)

— Cornell ‘Cottonmouth’ Stokes in “Luke Cage” (2016)

— Tizzy in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008)



Tobey Maguire

– Born: Santa Monica (6/27/1975)

– Known for:

— Capt. Sam Cahill in “Brothers” (2009)

— Spider-Man / Peter Parker in “Spider-Man” (2002)

— James Leer in “Wonder Boys” (2000)



Michael Stuhlbarg

– Born: Long Beach (7/5/1968)

– Known for:

— Larry Gopnik in “A Serious Man” (2009)

— Mr. Perlman in “Call Me by Your Name” (2017)

— Dr. Robert Hoffstetler in “The Shape of Water” (2017)



Rami Malek

– Born: Los Angeles (5/12/1981)

– Known for:

— Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018)

— Elliot Alderson in “Mr. Robot” (2015-2019)

— Louis Dega in “Papillon” (2017)



Burt Ward

– Born: Los Angeles (7/6/1945)

– Known for:

— Robin / Dick Grayson in “Batman” (1966-1968)

— Robin / Dick Grayson in “Batman: the Movie” (1966)

— Visual Effects in “Out of Time” (2003)



Sean Penn

– Born: Santa Monica (8/17/1960)

– Known for:

— Jimmy Markum in “Mystic River” (2003)

— Paul Rivers in “21 Grams” (2003)

— Harvey Milk in “Milk” (2008)



Jeff Bridges

– Born: Los Angeles (12/4/1949)

– Known for:

— The Dude in “The Big Lebowski” (1998)

— Bad Blake in “Crazy Heart” (2009)

— Marcus Hamilton in “Hell or High Water” (2016)



Andy Samberg

– Born: Berkeley (8/18/1978)

– Known for:

— Conner in "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016)

— Conner in “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” (2016)

— Nyles in “Palm Springs” (2020)



Scott Eastwood

– Born: Carmel (3/21/1986)

– Known for:

— Lieutenant GQ Edwards in “Suicide Squad” (2016)

— Little Nobody in “The Fate of the Furious” (2017)

— Nate Lambert in “Pacific Rim: Uprising” (2018)



Armie Hammer

– Born: Los Angeles (8/28/1986)

– Known for:

— Cameron Winklevoss / Tyler Winklevoss in “The Social Network” (2010)

— Oliver in “Call Me by Your Name” (2017)

— John Reid (Lone Ranger) in “The Lone Ranger” (2013)



James Brolin

– Born: Los Angeles (7/18/1940)

– Known for:

— General Ralph Landry in “Traffic” (2000)

— George Lutz in “The Amityville Horror” (1979)

— John Blane in “Westworld” (1973)



Gene Hackman

– Born: San Bernardino (1/30/1930)

– Known for:

— Jimmy Doyle in “The French Connection” (1971)

— Royal Tenenbaum in “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

— Little Bill Daggett in “Unforgiven” (1992)