Most popular girl names in the ’00s in California
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in California from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,772
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,353 (#119 most common name, -56.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#49. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,907
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,913 (#100 most common name, -50.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848
#48. Diana
Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,262
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,957 (#133 most common name, -64.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #113
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 29,346
#47. Melanie
Melanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “black, dark”
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,354
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,913 (#28 most common name, -5.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #96
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 35,034
#46. Valeria
Valeria is a name of Latin origin meaning “to be strong”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,490
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,044 (#52 most common name, -28.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #131
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 25,981
#45. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,581
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,984 (#72 (tie) most common name, -41.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 65,330
#44. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,586
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,577 (#78 most common name, -46.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,522
#43. Alexa
Alexa is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,606
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,831 (#22 most common name, +2.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,049
#42. Angelina
Angelina is a name of Greek origin meaning “angel or messenger”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,796
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,149 (#93 most common name, -52.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 42,676
#41. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,857
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,782 (#107 most common name, -57.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #103
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,452
#40. Jacqueline
Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,889
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,075 (#126 most common name, -65.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #105
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,956
#39. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,006
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,567 (#80 most common name, -49.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206
#38. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,094
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,941 (#41 most common name, -23.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
#37. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,367
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,922 (#14 most common name, +16.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #80
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 40,631
#36. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,422
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,500 (#10 most common name, +53.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#35. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,521
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,892 (#134 most common name, -69.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#34. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,675
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,708 (#111 most common name, -61.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782
#33. Leslie
Leslie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “garden of holly”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,707
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,384 (#163 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #108
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 30,888
#32. Sofia
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,722
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,283 (#7 most common name, +77.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,216
#31. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,078
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,398 (#25 most common name, -16.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
#30. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,201
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,523 (#15 most common name, +3.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#29. Jocelyn
Jocelyn is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,338
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,354 (#65 most common name, -48.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #84
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,304
#28. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,786
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903 (#102 most common name, -63.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #72
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,384
#27. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,822
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,701 (#61 most common name, -47.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
#26. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,054
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,449 (#83 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,918
#25. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,508
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,160 (#11 most common name, +23.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
#24. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,849
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,673 (#113 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,823
#23. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,137
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,568 (#5 most common name, +85.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#22. Vanessa
Vanessa is a name of Greek origin meaning “butterfly”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,276
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,105 (#94 most common name, -66.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,139
#21. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,787
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,681 (#45 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
#20. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,939
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,385 (#47 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,059
#19. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,001
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,249 (#68 most common name, -59.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#18. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,353
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,441 (#9 most common name, +15.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#17. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,356
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,840 (#57 most common name, -56.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#16. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,516
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,528 (#46 most common name, -51.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,360
#15. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,568
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,366 (#86 most common name, -67.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#14. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,386
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,069 (#127 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 63,401
#13. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,393
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,484 (#64 most common name, -61.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029
#12. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,580
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,256 (#18 most common name, -36.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
#11. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,309
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,731 (#4 most common name, +61.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
#10. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,489
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,753 (#110 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
#9. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,511
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,024 (#3 most common name, +61.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475
#8. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,705
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,361 (#16 most common name, -34.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#7. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,840
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,345 (#49 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
#6. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,556
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,323 (#17 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#5. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,594
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 29,624 (#1 most common name, +59.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
#4. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 23,092
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 26,400 (#2 most common name, +14.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#3. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 24,047
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,741 (#12 most common name, -51.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#2. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 25,469
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,138 (#39 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#1. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 30,410
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 20,680 (#6 most common name, -32.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714