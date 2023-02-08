

Most popular girl names in the ’00s in California

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in California from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,772

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,353 (#119 most common name, -56.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972



#49. Julia

Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,907

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,913 (#100 most common name, -50.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848



#48. Diana

Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,262

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,957 (#133 most common name, -64.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #113

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 29,346



#47. Melanie

Melanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “black, dark”

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,354

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,913 (#28 most common name, -5.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #96

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 35,034



#46. Valeria

Valeria is a name of Latin origin meaning “to be strong”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,490

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,044 (#52 most common name, -28.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #131

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 25,981

#45. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,581

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,984 (#72 (tie) most common name, -41.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 65,330



#44. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,586

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,577 (#78 most common name, -46.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,522



#43. Alexa

Alexa is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,606

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,831 (#22 most common name, +2.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,049



#42. Angelina

Angelina is a name of Greek origin meaning “angel or messenger”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,796

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,149 (#93 most common name, -52.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #76

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 42,676



#41. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,857

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,782 (#107 most common name, -57.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #103

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,452

#40. Jacqueline

Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,889

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,075 (#126 most common name, -65.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #105

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,956



#39. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,006

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,567 (#80 most common name, -49.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206



#38. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,094

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,941 (#41 most common name, -23.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963



#37. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,367

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,922 (#14 most common name, +16.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #80

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 40,631



#36. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,422

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,500 (#10 most common name, +53.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495

#35. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,521

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,892 (#134 most common name, -69.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144



#34. Destiny

Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,675

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,708 (#111 most common name, -61.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782



#33. Leslie

Leslie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “garden of holly”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,707

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,384 (#163 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #108

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 30,888



#32. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,722

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,283 (#7 most common name, +77.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,216



#31. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,078

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,398 (#25 most common name, -16.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702

#30. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,201

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,523 (#15 most common name, +3.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467



#29. Jocelyn

Jocelyn is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,338

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,354 (#65 most common name, -48.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #84

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,304



#28. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,786

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903 (#102 most common name, -63.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,384



#27. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,822

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,701 (#61 most common name, -47.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317



#26. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,054

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,449 (#83 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,918

#25. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,508

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,160 (#11 most common name, +23.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924



#24. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,849

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,673 (#113 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,823



#23. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,137

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,568 (#5 most common name, +85.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018



#22. Vanessa

Vanessa is a name of Greek origin meaning “butterfly”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,276

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,105 (#94 most common name, -66.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #75

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,139



#21. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,787

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,681 (#45 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723

#20. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,939

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,385 (#47 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,059



#19. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,001

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,249 (#68 most common name, -59.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411



#18. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,353

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,441 (#9 most common name, +15.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882



#17. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,356

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,840 (#57 most common name, -56.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768



#16. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,516

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,528 (#46 most common name, -51.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,360

#15. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,568

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,366 (#86 most common name, -67.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801



#14. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,386

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,069 (#127 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 63,401



#13. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,393

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,484 (#64 most common name, -61.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029



#12. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,580

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,256 (#18 most common name, -36.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172



#11. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,309

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,731 (#4 most common name, +61.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305

#10. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,489

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,753 (#110 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630



#9. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,511

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,024 (#3 most common name, +61.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475



#8. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,705

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,361 (#16 most common name, -34.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457



#7. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,840

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,345 (#49 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469



#6. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,556

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,323 (#17 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

#5. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,594

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 29,624 (#1 most common name, +59.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222



#4. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 23,092

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 26,400 (#2 most common name, +14.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534



#3. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 24,047

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,741 (#12 most common name, -51.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281



#2. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 25,469

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,138 (#39 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014



#1. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 30,410

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 20,680 (#6 most common name, -32.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714