Canva

California boys high school basketball rankings

From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school boys basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport’s school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over half a million boys play on their high school basketball team, according to 2021-22 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 teams competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

But when not every team plays one another, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Luckily, the data-driven nature of sports means there are plenty of avenues for rating and ranking basketball teams.

Stacker compiled boys high school basketball rankings in California using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Read on through to find out the best boys basketball schools in California.



Canva

Division 1

1. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City): 33-2 (7-0 in Mission), 43.8 rating, 4 straight wins, #7 national rank

2. Centennial (Corona): 30-4 (10-0 in Big VIII), 41.9 rating, #11 national rank

3. Notre Dame (SO) (Sherman Oaks): 27-10 (6-1 in Mission), 39.2 rating, 6 straight wins

4. West Ranch (Valencia): 29-3 (12-0 in Foothill), 37.7 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Mater Dei (Santa Ana): 29-7 (6-4 in Trinity), 37.6 rating

6. St. John Bosco (Bellflower): 26-7 (9-1 in Trinity), 36.2 rating, 2 straight losses

7. St. Augustine (San Diego): 28-5 (10-0 in Western), 35.7 rating

8. Bishop Montgomery (Torrance): 28-5 (7-1 in Del Rey), 34.6 rating

9. Dougherty Valley (San Ramon): 27-4 (8-1 in East Bay), 34.1 rating

10. Etiwanda: 26-6 (10-0 in Baseline), 34.1 rating

11. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach): 28-4 (9-1 in Bay), 34.0 rating

12. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth): 23-11 (5-2 in Mission), 33.4 rating

13. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano): 22-9 (5-5 in Trinity), 31.9 rating

14. Folsom: 26-4 (10-0 in League), 31.8 rating, 2 straight losses

15. Clovis West (Fresno): 30-4 (9-1 in Tri-Rivers), 31.2 rating

16. Modesto Christian (Modesto): 27-7 (12-0 in League), 31.2 rating

17. Inderkum (Sacramento): 28-4 (12-0 in League), 31.1 rating

18. St. Bernard (Playa del Rey): 22-9 (7-1 in Del Rey), 30.4 rating

19. Granada (Livermore): 26-11 (5-4 in East Bay), 30.2 rating

20. De La Salle (Concord): 22-9 (7-2 in East Bay), 29.7 rating



Canva

Division 2

1. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose): 22-6 (12-2 in West Catholic), 31.9 rating, 2 straight losses

2. Salesian College Preparatory (Richmond): 26-9 (10-0 in Tri-County – Rock), 30.6 rating

3. Pacifica Christian/Orange County (Newport Beach): 27-10 (7-1 in San Joaquin), 30.3 rating

4. La Mirada: 25-10 (6-2 in Gateway), 30.1 rating

5. Rancho Christian (Temecula): 24-11 (7-1 in Ivy), 29.9 rating

6. San Ramon Valley (Danville): 26-8 (5-4 in East Bay), 29.6 rating

7. Campolindo (Moraga): 23-8 (10-2 in Diablo – Foothill), 28.4 rating

8. Jesuit (Carmichael): 26-6 (12-0 in Delta League), 27.8 rating, 2 straight losses

9. Walnut: 28-3 (9-1 in Hacienda), 27.4 rating

10. Cardinal Newman (Santa Rosa): 27-4 (10-2 in North Bay – Oak), 27.1 rating

11. Downey: 26-4 (6-2 in Gateway), 27.0 rating

12. Diamond Bar: 24-6 (9-1 in Hacienda), 26.1 rating

13. Rio Americano (Sacramento): 27-6 (11-1 in League), 25.4 rating

14. Sonora (La Habra): 26-5 (10-0 in Freeway), 24.8 rating

15. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach): 20-10 (8-2 in Bay), 24.6 rating

16. Redwood (Larkspur): 23-7 (15-1 in Marin County), 24.2 rating

17. Centennial (Bakersfield): 23-6 (8-0 in League), 23.5 rating, 2 straight losses

18. Whitney (Rocklin): 23-11 (5-5 in League), 23.2 rating

19. Serra (San Mateo): 17-12 (7-7 in West Catholic), 23.1 rating, 2 straight losses

20. Aquinas (San Bernardino): 23-8 (8-0 in Ambassador), 23.0 rating



taka1022 // Shutterstock

Division 3

1. Tesoro (Rancho Santa Margarita): 31-5 (7-1 in South Coast), 31.9 rating

2. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Downey): 30-5 (10-0 in Camino Real), 30.7 rating

3. Oxnard: 31-4 (14-0 in Channel), 30.5 rating

4. Orange Lutheran (Orange): 23-12 (5-5 in Trinity), 30.2 rating

5. Branson (Ross): 27-4 (15-1 in Marin County), 29.2 rating

6. Windward (Los Angeles): 23-8 (6-2 in Gold Coast), 28.6 rating

7. Rancho Cucamonga: 23-8 (6-4 in Baseline), 26.6 rating

8. Buena (Ventura): 31-6 (11-3 in Channel), 25.7 rating

9. Rancho Verde (Moreno Valley): 19-12 (6-2 in Ivy), 25.0 rating

10. Pleasant Valley (Chico): 27-5 (10-0 in Eastern), 23.9 rating

11. Sacramento: 25-8 (9-3 in League), 23.9 rating

12. Vanden (Fairfield): 25-11 (8-2 in League), 23.8 rating

13. Culver City: 19-13 (5-5 in Bay), 23.4 rating

14. Orangewood Academy (Garden Grove): 23-7 (5-3 in San Joaquin), 23.2 rating

15. Oakwood (North Hollywood): 22-10 (8-0 in Liberty), 22.8 rating

16. Edison (Huntington Beach): 20-10 (5-1 in Surf), 22.6 rating

17. La Serna (Whittier): 27-7 (8-0 in Del Rio), 22.4 rating, 2 straight losses

18. Capistrano Valley (Mission Viejo): 20-8 (6-2 in South Coast), 22.1 rating

19. Simi Valley: 20-9 (7-1 in Coastal Canyon), 21.9 rating

20. Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory (San Francisco): 16-13 (7-7 in West Catholic), 21.7 rating



Canva

Division 4

1. Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco): 23-7 (12-2 in West Catholic), 30.9 rating

2. University (San Francisco): 29-4 (10-0 in Bay Counties – West), 30.2 rating

3. Valencia: 27-10 (9-3 in Foothill), 26.8 rating, 14 straight wins

4. Sacred Heart Prep (Atherton): 20-8 (8-2 in West Bay), 24.3 rating

5. Justin-Siena (Napa): 28-6 (12-0 in Vine Valley), 23.4 rating

6. King’s Academy (Sunnyvale): 24-4 (6-3 in West Bay), 23.3 rating

7. Jordan (Long Beach): 23-13 (10-2 in Moore), 21.4 rating

8. St. Bonaventure (Ventura): 26-10 (7-1 in Tri-Valley), 19.2 rating

9. Oaks Christian (Westlake Village): 20-9 (5-6 in Marmonte), 19.0 rating

10. Flintridge Prep (La Canada): 20-8 (7-1 in Prep), 17.3 rating

11. Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica (Santa Monica): 28-7 (8-0 in Independence), 17.2 rating

12. Leuzinger (Lawndale): 22-9 (9-1 in Ocean), 17.1 rating

13. Half Moon Bay: 21-11 (11-1 in Peninsula – North), 16.9 rating

14. Upland: 14-13 (2-8 in Baseline), 16.6 rating

15. Beaumont: 24-10 (9-1 in Citrus Belt), 16.1 rating

16. Woodrow Wilson (Long Beach): 21-12 (8-4 in Moore), 15.7 rating, 2 straight losses

17. Ygnacio Valley (Concord): 21-7 (8-2 in Diablo – Valley), 15.4 rating, 2 straight losses

18. St. Monica (Santa Monica): 15-14 (9-1 in Santa Fe), 14.5 rating

19. St. Margaret’s (San Juan Capistrano): 21-8 (10-2 in Orange Coast), 14.4 rating, 2 straight losses

20. Troy (Fullerton): 20-10 (6-4 in Freeway), 14.2 rating



Canva

Division 5

1. Priory (Portola Valley): 24-4 (8-2 in West Bay), 24.7 rating

2. Lynwood: 27-11 (10-0 in San Gabriel Valley), 19.7 rating, 5 straight wins

3. Urban (San Francisco): 22-9 (7-3 in Bay Counties – West), 19.3 rating

4. North (Torrance): 26-7 (10-2 in Pioneer), 16.6 rating

5. Head-Royce (Oakland): 28-5 (9-1 in Bay Counties – East), 16.3 rating

6. Bosco Tech (Rosemead): 27-7 (9-1 in Santa Fe), 15.2 rating

7. Blair (Pasadena): 24-11 (8-2 in Rio Hondo), 14.0 rating

8. Ripon Christian (Ripon): 26-8 (12-0 in Trans Valley League), 13.4 rating

9. Oakwood (Morgan Hill): 23-6 (12-0 in PCAL – Mission), 13.4 rating, 2 straight losses

10. San Domenico (San Anselmo): 22-9 (6-4 in Bay Counties – West), 12.9 rating, 2 straight losses



Canva

Division 6

1. San Francisco Waldorf (San Francisco): 25-5 (9-1 in League), 12.9 rating, 17 straight wins

2. Cornerstone Christian (Antioch): 24-7 (10-0 in Small School Bridge), 7.1 rating

3. South Fork (Miranda): 19-6 (5-1 in League), 3.8 rating

4. Napa Christian (Napa): 19-5 (8-2 in Small School Bridge), 2.1 rating

5. Desert (Edwards AFB): 18-7 (10-3 in High Desert), 1.9 rating