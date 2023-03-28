

California girls high school basketball rankings

From the farm-fueled towns of the heartland to the bustling concrete canyons on the coast, high school girls basketball is a cultural touchstone.

Basketball engages nearly 400,000 girls to join high school teams per year, according to 2021-22 data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. With almost 18,000 high schools maintaining girls teams, basketball is the most widely offered girls high school sport, beating out track and field and volleyball. Such data paints a clear picture of the sport’s cultural impact.

And girls basketball dates back over a century. Iowa, for instance, traces its girls state championship history to 1920. That timeline doesn’t lag far behind boys’ basketball: Illinois’ boys state championship began just 13 years before Iowa’s girls event. However, girls across the country weren’t given equal representation and support in the sport until the passage of the gender equality act known as Title IX in 1972. Since the arrival of that legislation, girls participation in basketball—and sports as a whole—exploded. Now, girls play basketball in high school gyms across all 50 states.

To dig into competition data behind the ever-growing sport of high school girls basketball, Stacker compiled statewide rankings in California using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Keep reading to find out which schools top the girls basketball charts in California.



Division 1

1. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth): 31-1 (10-0 in Mission), 48.1 rating, #4 national rank

2. Etiwanda: 32-3 (10-0 in Baseline), 40.8 rating, 3 straight wins, #3 national rank

3. La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla): 29-4 (5-0 in Coastal), 40.7 rating, #12 national rank

4. Clovis West (Fresno): 30-2 (9-1 in Tri-Rivers), 39.2 rating, #21 national rank

5. Mater Dei (Santa Ana): 29-4 (8-0 in Trinity), 38.6 rating

6. Folsom: 26-3 (10-0 in League), 37.2 rating

7. St. Mary’s (Stockton): 26-10 (2-0 in League), 35.1 rating

8. San Ramon Valley (Danville): 28-5 (10-0 in East Bay – Other), 34.8 rating

9. Clovis: 27-7 (9-1 in Tri-Rivers), 32.9 rating

10. Oakland Tech (Oakland): 30-5 (8-0 in Oakland), 32.8 rating, 18 straight wins

11. Westview (San Diego): 25-6 (8-2 in Palomar), 32.8 rating, 2 straight losses

12. Santiago (Corona): 26-10 (10-0 in Big VIII), 32.6 rating

13. Orange Lutheran (Orange): 26-8 (4-4 in Trinity), 32.2 rating

14. Marlborough (Los Angeles): 22-10 (5-5 in Mission), 31.8 rating, 2 straight losses

15. Sage Hill (Newport Beach): 21-10 (6-0 in Pacific Coast), 31.5 rating, 2 straight losses

16. Bonita Vista (Chula Vista): 23-10 (8-0 in Metro), 31.2 rating

17. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City): 20-11 (5-5 in Mission), 30.9 rating

18. Carondelet (Concord): 23-8, 30.7 rating

19. Chaminade (West Hills): 20-14 (6-4 in Mission), 29.8 rating

20. Ontario Christian (Ontario): 27-5 (8-0 in Ambassador), 29.4 rating



Division 2

1. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose): 28-3 (10-0 in West Catholic), 42.5 rating, #8 national rank

2. Salesian College Preparatory (Richmond): 27-5 (10-0 in Tri-County – Rock), 34.8 rating

3. Brentwood School (Los Angeles): 28-7 (6-2 in Gold Coast), 32.1 rating

4. Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland): 20-9 (8-2 in League), 30.5 rating

5. Leuzinger (Lawndale): 30-6 (10-0 in Ocean), 28.2 rating

6. St. Joseph (Santa Maria): 26-5 (14-0 in Mountain), 27.3 rating, 2 straight losses

7. Christian Brothers (Sacramento): 30-4 (11-1 in League), 27.2 rating

8. Acalanes (Lafayette): 21-8 (12-0 in Diablo – Foothill), 27.1 rating

9. Moreau Catholic (Hayward): 21-10 (12-0 in Mission Valley), 25.3 rating

10. Village Christian (Sun Valley): 26-7 (8-0 in Olympic), 23.8 rating

11. Cypress: 24-5 (10-0 in Empire), 23.5 rating

12. Claremont: 24-5 (8-2 in Palomares), 23.4 rating

13. Miramonte (Orinda): 24-5 (10-2 in Diablo – Foothill), 23.0 rating

14. Culver City: 23-7 (6-4 in Bay), 23.0 rating

15. Whitney (Rocklin): 19-12 (6-4 in League), 22.9 rating

16. Portola (Irvine): 24-7 (4-2 in Pacific Coast), 22.8 rating

17. St. Francis (Sacramento): 23-6 (12-0 in Delta League), 22.5 rating, 2 straight losses

18. Vista del Lago (Folsom): 24-8 (11-1 in League), 22.2 rating, 2 straight losses

19. Notre Dame (SO) (Sherman Oaks): 18-11 (1-9 in Mission), 20.6 rating, 3 straight losses

20. Caruthers: 27-8 (14-0 in Northwest Sequoia), 20.5 rating



Division 3

1. Cardinal Newman (Santa Rosa): 25-8 (8-0 in North Bay – Oak), 33.2 rating

2. Pleasant Valley (Chico): 30-4 (10-0 in Eastern), 31.1 rating

3. Marin Catholic (Kentfield): 28-6 (16-0 in Marin County), 30.9 rating

4. Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga): 29-5 (8-2 in Baseline), 30.4 rating, 5 straight wins

5. San Juan Hills (San Juan Capistrano): 27-7 (7-1 in South Coast), 29.2 rating

6. La Salle (Pasadena): 31-4 (6-2 in Del Rey), 29.1 rating

7. Rancho Christian (Temecula): 27-7 (7-1 in Ivy), 28.7 rating

8. Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory (San Francisco): 21-6 (8-2 in West Catholic), 28.6 rating, 2 straight losses

9. Vanden (Fairfield): 25-8 (10-0 in League), 28.4 rating

10. Hart (Newhall): 29-5 (11-1 in Foothill), 26.8 rating

11. San Clemente: 23-8 (6-2 in South Coast), 25.2 rating

12. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach): 20-13 (10-0 in Bay), 24.8 rating

13. San Marin (Novato): 24-8 (14-2 in Marin County), 24.6 rating

14. Eureka: 26-6 (7-1 in League), 24.6 rating

15. Flintridge Prep (La Canada): 30-3 (12-0 in Prep), 24.0 rating

16. Pinole Valley (Pinole): 20-11 (8-2 in Tri-County – Rock), 22.7 rating, 2 straight losses

17. Crescenta Valley (La Crescenta): 24-6 (13-1 in Pacific), 21.8 rating

18. Canyon (Canyon Country): 20-8 (11-1 in Foothill), 21.8 rating

19. Chico: 24-8 (7-3 in Eastern), 21.6 rating

20. Fairmont Prep (Anaheim): 17-12 (5-1 in San Joaquin), 21.6 rating



Division 4

1. Piedmont: 27-1 (9-0 in League), 37.7 rating

2. Colfax: 34-3 (14-0 in League), 26.0 rating

3. Shalhevet (Los Angeles): 26-2 (4-0 in Mulholland), 22.8 rating, 4 straight wins

4. Branson (Ross): 20-13 (12-4 in Marin County), 21.4 rating

5. Rialto: 28-3 (8-0 in Sunkist), 21.4 rating

6. Buena Park: 25-8 (8-2 in Freeway), 21.3 rating

7. Lassen (Susanville): 25-7 (8-2 in Northern), 20.4 rating

8. Del Norte (Crescent City): 20-9 (5-3 in League), 18.5 rating

9. Menlo School (Atherton): 18-11 (4-6 in West Bay – Foothill), 18.1 rating

10. Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco): 12-10, 17.6 rating, 2 straight wins

11. Calaveras (San Andreas): 24-6 (10-0 in Mother Lode League), 17.5 rating

12. St. Bernard’s (Eureka): 21-6 (5-1 in League), 17.4 rating

13. McKinleyville: 17-11 (4-4 in League), 17.3 rating, 2 straight losses

14. Bakersfield Christian (Bakersfield): 25-8 (8-0 in League), 17.1 rating

15. Marysville: 28-6 (12-2 in League), 17.0 rating

16. Silverado (Victorville): 22-4 (8-0 in Desert Sky), 16.1 rating

17. Riverbank: 26-5 (11-1 in Trans Valley League), 15.6 rating, 2 straight losses

18. Aquinas (San Bernardino): 24-7 (6-2 in Ambassador), 14.4 rating

19. Crossroads (Santa Monica): 18-11 (2-6 in Gold Coast), 14.3 rating

20. Pierce (Arbuckle): 27-4 (14-0 in Sacramento Valley), 13.9 rating



Division 5

1. Pinewood (Los Altos Hills): 17-12 (9-1 in West Bay – Foothill), 25.4 rating

2. University (San Francisco): 25-5 (10-0 in Bay Counties – West), 23.8 rating

3. Crystal Springs Uplands (Hillsborough): 21-5 (9-1 in West Bay – Foothill), 22.4 rating

4. San Domenico (San Anselmo): 27-8 (8-2 in Bay Counties – West), 20.3 rating

5. Fall River (McArthur): 27-3 (10-0 in Shasta Cascade), 19.9 rating

6. Berean Christian (Walnut Creek): 22-5 (9-1 in Diablo – Valley), 17.4 rating

7. Oak Park: 22-12 (8-0 in Coastal Canyon), 17.2 rating

8. Bret Harte (Angels Camp): 26-7 (7-3 in Mother Lode League), 16.1 rating, 5 straight wins

9. Summit Shasta (Daly City): 22-3 (9-0 in League), 15.4 rating

10. St. Margaret’s (San Juan Capistrano): 27-7 (10-2 in Orange Coast), 13.2 rating



Division 6

1. Cornerstone Christian (Antioch): 24-10 (8-0 in Small School Bridge), 12.6 rating, 12 straight wins

2. Ferndale: 21-9 (4-2 in League), 11.8 rating

3. Weed: 22-12 (8-2 in Shasta Cascade), 10.3 rating

4. Faith Christian (Yuba City): 26-6 (11-1 in League), 9.2 rating

5. Farmersville: 27-3 (8-0 in League), 5.2 rating