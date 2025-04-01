ddisq // Shutterstock

Car insurance rates in California

The auto insurance rates published in this guide are based on the results of research completed by Way.com’s data team. Using a mix of public and internal data, we analyzed millions of rate averages across U.S. ZIP codes. These rates were publicly sourced from insurer filings and should be used for comparative purposes only.

– CSAA provides the cheapest liability coverage at $25 per month in California.

– CSAA offers the cheapest rates for full coverage insurance in California at $81 per month.

– At $126 per month, Mount Shasta is the cheapest city for car insurance in California.

Read on to learn more about car insurance price trends in California. More car insurance rate data is available in the original article at Way.com.

Cheapest liability insurance in California

For drivers looking to meet California minimum car insurance requirements, liability-only insurance is the most budget-friendly choice.

#1. CSAA: $25

#2. AAA: $36

#3. USAA: $44

#4. Kemper: $47

#4. Progressive: $47

Cheap full coverage in California

Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, offering broader protection than liability coverage, which only covers damages or injuries you cause to others.

Cheapest full coverage insurance in California

#1. AAA: $81

#2. CSAA: $111

#3. Capital Insurance Group: $119

#4. National General: $121

#5. State National: $125

Impact of traffic violations on California auto insurance rates

In California, your car insurance premiums can rise significantly due to traffic violations. The extent of the increase depends on factors such as the violation type, local regulations, and the insurer’s policies. Minor offenses like speeding might cause a small increase, while more serious violations, such as DUIs, can lead to much higher rates. Additionally, the effect on premiums in California may differ from the national average due to regional risks and rules.

Here’s a breakdown of average auto insurance rates in California after common driving violations.

– No violation: $183

– Not-at-fault accident: $183

– Failure to wear a seat belt: $247

– Speeding 6 – 10 MPH over limit: $260

– Speeding 21 – 25 MPH over limit: $260

– DUI: $476

– Reckless driving: $452

– Driving with a suspended license: $371

– Leaving scene of an accident/hit and run: $459

Car insurance rates across California’s top cities

Your location impacts your car insurance rate. Busy cities mean higher costs due to traffic, while quieter towns often have lower premiums.

Cities with the cheapest average monthly premium in California

#1. Mount Shasta: $126

#2. Santa Maria: $127

#3. Weed: $128

#3. Yreka: $128

#5. Montague: $131

Cities with the most expensive average monthly premium in California

#1. Beverly Hills: $269

#2. Tarzana: $264

#3. West Hollywood: $260

#4. Van Nuys: $259

#5. Valley Village: $255

