

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

50 songs you won’t believe are turning 50 this year

Photo of Diana Ross singing into a mic.

The 1970s was a tumultuous time, full of upheaval on many fronts, from the end of the Vietnam War to the dawn of personal computers. It makes sense that its music had a similar helter-skelter feel.

The early ’70s were a musical melting pot where genres like rock, reggae, funk, and pop could coexist. Ingenuity was essential, and as artists were warier of the mainstream music industry, they began doing things unconventionally and bolder than ever. Genres like punk and funk became more popular after the age of psychedelia essentially died at the end of the ’60s and became the quintessential sound of the early ’70s.

As the free love movement’s repercussions rippled after its heyday, the anti-war mindset saw peace songs like George Harrison’s “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” and the O’Jays’ “Love Train” gain prominence. Love songs such as Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On” and Diana Ross’ “Touch Me in the Morning” also rose in popularity.

1973 was the aftermath of the explosion that was the 1960s, giving way to a groovy new sound called disco, which would make its mark later in the decade. It was a year when experimentation was key, and these songs are proof of that.

To display this diverse year of music-making, Stacker surveyed Billboard‘s Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50. Some of these songs were released in 1972 but found their way to the Billboard charts in 1973, but we celebrate their 50th birthday all the same.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree’ by Tony Orlando and Dawn

Tony Orlando & Dawn looking off to the right.

-Released: February 1973



Charlie Gillett Collection // Getty Images

‘Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’ by Jim Croce

Jim Croce sitting with guitar and mic.

-Released: March 1973



Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’ by Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack performs on stage at Ronnie Scott’s.

-Released: January 1973



Leni Sinclair // Getty Images

‘Let’s Get It On’ by Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye performs at the University of Detroit Fieldhouse.

-Released: June 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘My Love’ by Paul McCartney & Wings

“Wings” Performing In Los Angeles.

-Released: March 1973

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Why Me’ by Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson, wearing a white v-neck top, playing an acoustic guitar.

-Released: April 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Crocodile Rock’ by Elton John

Elton John performs onstage with his hat on the piano.

-Released: November 1972



Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘Will It Go Round in Circles’ by Billy Preston

Billy Preston plays an ARP Instruments synthesiser on stage.

-Released: March 1973



Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘You’re So Vain’ by Carly Simon

Carly Simon holding a box of disposable nappies as she sings.

-Released: November 1972



Gijsbert Hanekroot // Getty Images

‘Touch Me in the Morning’ by Diana Ross

Diana Ross performs on stage in 1973.

-Released: May 1973

Paul Archuleta // Getty Images

‘The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia’ by Vicki Lawrence

Vicki Lawrence visits Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios.

-Released: November 1972



Anacleto Rapping // Getty Images

‘Playground in My Mind’ by Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes performing at Harrah’s in Las Vegas.

-Released: June 1972



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Brother Louie’ by Stories

Photo of Ian Lloyd and Stories

-Released: August 1973



Ian Dickson // Getty Images

‘Delta Dawn’ by Helen Reddy

Helen Reddy performing on stage.

-Released: June 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Me and Mrs. Jones’ by Billy Paul

Photo of Billy Paul with microphone smiling.

-Released: September 1972

Gems // Getty Images

‘Frankenstein’ by Edgar Winter Group

Posed portrait of Edgar Winter Group.

-Released: February 1973



Gems // Getty Images

‘Drift Away’ by Dobie Gray

Dobie Gray performing on stage.

-Released: 1972



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Little Willy’ by Sweet

A drum kit at the Bolic Sound recording studio in Los Angeles in 1972.

-Released: September 1972



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘You Are the Sunshine of My Life’ by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder recording harmonica in the studio.

-Released: March 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Half-Breed’ by Cher

Cher performs on stage in August 1972.

-Released: July 1973

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘That Lady’ by Isley Brothers

The Isley Brothers at the first Soul Brothers Summer Music Festival at Yankee Stadium.

-Originally released: April 1964

-Rereleased: 1973 (funk version)



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Pillow Talk’ by Sylvia Robinson

Sylvia Robinson recording in studio.

-Released: March 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘We’re an American Band’ by Grand Funk Railroad

Photo of Grand Funk Railroad in concert.

-Released: July 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Right Place, Wrong Time’ by Dr. John

Dr. John performs on stage at The Band’s ‘The Last Waltz’ concert.

-Released: April 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Wildflower’ by Skylark

A decorated Gretsch 6120 guitar on the floor of a studio.

-Released: February 1973

Doug McKenzie// Getty Images

‘Superstition’ by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder at work in a recording studio.

-Released: October 1972



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Loves Me Like a Rock’ by Paul Simon

Close up of Paul Simon with a guitar.

-Released: July 1973



Paul Natkin // Getty Images

‘The Morning After’ by Maureen McGovern

Maureen McGovern in concert in Chicago.

-Released: May 1973



Gijsbert Hanekroot // Getty Images

‘Rocky Mountain High’ by John Denver

John Denver performs live at the Jaap Eden Hall.

-Released: October 1972



David Redfern // Getty Images

‘Stuck in the Middle with You’ by Stealers Wheel

Stealers Wheel performing on risers in a studio.

-Released: April 1973

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Shambala’ by Three Dog Night

Three Dog Night performing on stage.

-Released: May 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Love Train’ by O’Jays

The O’Jays performing on Soul Train, 1974.

-Released: December 1972



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby’ by Barry White

Barry White at a piano with microphone.

-Released: April 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose’ by Tony Orlando and Dawn

Posed portrait of Tony Orlando & Dawn.

-Released: July 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Keep on Truckin” by Eddie Kendricks

Close up of Eddie Kendricks smiling.

-Released: August 1973

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Danny’s Song’ by Anne Murray

Anne Murray performing on stage.

-Released: December 1972



Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ by King Harvest

General view of a condenser microphone in a shock mount in a recording studio.

-Released: July 1972



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Monster Mash’ by Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett

Monster Mash album cover featuring Bobby Pickett.

-Originally released: August 1962

-Rereleased: September 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Natural High’ by Bloodstone

Bloodstone performing on Soul Train.

-Released: April 1973



Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘Diamond Girl’ by Seals & Crofts

Seals and Crofts performing, 30th April 1975.

-Released: May 1973

Gijsbert Hanekroot // Getty Images

‘Long Train Runnin” by Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers perform live on stage.

-Released: March 1973



Steve Morley // Getty Images

‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)’ by George Harrison

George Harrison performing on stage playing his ‘Rocky’ Sonic Blue Fender Stratocaster.

-Released: May 1973



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘If You Want Me to Stay’ by Sly and the Family Stone

Sly & The Family Stone’ records in the studio on April 3, 1973.

-Released: June 1973



Afro Newspaper/Gado // Getty Images

‘Daddy’s Home’ by Jermaine Jackson

Jermaine Jackson performs live on stage at a concert and holds a microphone.

-Released: November 1972



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

‘Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)’ by Gladys Knight & the Pips

Photo of Gladys Knight and the Pips performing.

-Released: December 1972

Michael Putland // Getty Images

‘I’m Doin’ Fine Now’ by New York City

New York City, performing on stage, March 1974.

Release date: 1973



Echoes // Getty Images

‘Could It Be I’m Falling in Love’ by Spinners

The Spinners performing for a studio audience.

-Released: November 1972



David Redfern // Getty Images

‘Daniel’ by Elton John

Elton John playing piano and singing.

-Released: January 1973



Echoes // Getty Images

‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ by Gladys Knight & the Pips

Photo of Gladys Knight and the Pips performing.

-Released: August 1973



Fin Costello /// Getty Images

‘Smoke on the Water’ by Deep Purple

Roger Glover and Ian Gillan performing live onstage.

-Released: May 1973

