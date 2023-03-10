

States with the highest rate of gun-related fatalities

Crime scene with tape at night.

When it comes to gun-related deaths in the United States, 2020 was unfortunately a banner year, recording the highest number of gun-related deaths ever in a single year, driven by a surge in firearm-related homicides.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent findings, overall firearm-related deaths rose 15% over 2019 numbers to reach more than 45,000 nationwide, while firearm-related homicides went up 35%. In terms of the national rate of gun deaths based on population, per-capita numbers actually decreased (13.6 deaths per 100,000 people) from their historical peak (16.3 per 100,000) set in 1974, largely due to the rise in the overall population—more than 100 million since the 1980 census. Nonetheless, both the number of gun-related homicides and suicides reached levels not seen since the early 1990s.

Investigating firearm-related deaths also helps highlight public health crises, particularly as related to suicide. Suicides accounted for a substantial portion (54%) of gun-related fatalities in 2020. States with fewer gun laws tallied more than double the number of suicides by firearm as states with relatively stricter access to guns. Since most suicides involve firearms, addressing suicide as an epidemic will necessitate a closer look at firearm access.

Stacker cited data from the CDC to look at the rate of gun-related fatalities in every state. Five-year averages between 2017 and 2021 are used and fatalities are broken down by firearm assault and intentional self-harm using a firearm. Additional categories classified by CDC Wonder include incidents involving law enforcement, unintentional discharge, and undetermined intent. Deaths from operations of war and terrorism involving firearms are not included in overall calculations.

#50. Massachusetts

Scene of a shooting in Dorchester, Boston.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 3.7 deaths per 100K (1,282 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 1.5 deaths per 100K (531 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 2.1 deaths per 100K (712 deaths)



#49. Hawaii

Bullet holes on the window of local restaurant.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 4.0 deaths per 100K (281 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available

– Gun-related suicide rate: 2.4 deaths per 100K (174 deaths)



#48. Rhode Island

Skyline of Providence, Rhode Island.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 4.6 deaths per 100K (246 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 1.6 deaths per 100K (84 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 2.9 deaths per 100K (155 deaths)



#47. New York

Police at the scene where a person was shot on Manhattan’s Upper Westside.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 4.6 deaths per 100K (4,527 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 2.2 deaths per 100K (2,168 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 2.3 deaths per 100K (2,234 deaths)



#46. New Jersey

Helicopter view on New Jersey skyline.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 4.9 deaths per 100K (2,184 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 2.7 deaths per 100K (1,201 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 2.1 deaths per 100K (946 deaths)

#45. Connecticut

Police patrol car with blue flashing light on the roof.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 5.8 deaths per 100K (1,031 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 2.3 deaths per 100K (409 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 3.3 deaths per 100K (585 deaths)



#44. California

Cordon tape secures the scene of an LAPD incident.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 8.2 deaths per 100K (16,193 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 3.8 deaths per 100K (7,548 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 4.0 deaths per 100K (7,952 deaths)



#43. Minnesota

Minneapolis downtown skyline in Minnesota at sunset.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 8.7 deaths per 100K (2,453 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 1.9 deaths per 100K (548 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 6.4 deaths per 100K (1,818 deaths)



#42. Nebraska

Crime scene tape with police cars in the background.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 9.8 deaths per 100K (945 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 2.0 deaths per 100K (189 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 7.3 deaths per 100K (709 deaths)



#41. Iowa

Aerial View of Downtown Council Bluffs, Iowa.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 10.0 deaths per 100K (1,584 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 1.9 deaths per 100K (297 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 7.8 deaths per 100K (1,239 deaths)

#40. New Hampshire

Short and long barrel of .44 magnum revolver.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 10.4 deaths per 100K (708 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available

– Gun-related suicide rate: 9.2 deaths per 100K (628 deaths)



#39. Washington

Squad car in front of the Seattle Police Department.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 11.2 deaths per 100K (4,260 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 2.5 deaths per 100K (968 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 8.2 deaths per 100K (3,110 deaths)



#38. Wisconsin

Close up of a gloved hand bagging a gun into evidence.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 11.4 deaths per 100K (3,336 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 3.5 deaths per 100K (1,008 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 7.6 deaths per 100K (2,208 deaths)



#37. Vermont

Short pistol and ammunition.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.0 deaths per 100K (378 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available

– Gun-related suicide rate: 10.6 deaths per 100K (334 deaths)



#36. Maine

Portland, Maine downtown city skyline at dusk.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.2 deaths per 100K (825 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available

– Gun-related suicide rate: 10.9 deaths per 100K (732 deaths)

#35. Delaware

Saturated early morning light on the buildings of downtown Wilmington.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.3 deaths per 100K (604 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 6.2 deaths per 100K (304 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 5.9 deaths per 100K (287 deaths)



#34. Illinois

Investigator photographing crime scene.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.7 deaths per 100K (8,032 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 7.8 deaths per 100K (4,968 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 4.6 deaths per 100K (2,889 deaths)



#33. Virginia

Richmond downtown skyline.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.9 deaths per 100K (5,523 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 4.6 deaths per 100K (1,966 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 8.0 deaths per 100K (3,418 deaths)



#32. Maryland

Baltimore downtown cityscape at dusk.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.9 deaths per 100K (3,924 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 8.1 deaths per 100K (2,466 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 4.6 deaths per 100K (1,382 deaths)



#31. Utah

Gun and other evidence at a crime scene.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.0 deaths per 100K (2,080 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 1.8 deaths per 100K (283 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 10.7 deaths per 100K (1,715 deaths)

#30. South Dakota

Aerial View of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.1 deaths per 100K (579 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 2.0 deaths per 100K (89 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 10.4 deaths per 100K (458 deaths)



#29. Pennsylvania

Philadelphia downtown skyline at dusk on the Schuylkill River.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.2 deaths per 100K (8,488 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 5.3 deaths per 100K (3,380 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 7.6 deaths per 100K (4,898 deaths)



#28. Michigan

Crime scene with tape and police car.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.3 deaths per 100K (6,666 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 5.5 deaths per 100K (2,748 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 7.6 deaths per 100K (3,801 deaths)



#27. North Dakota

Aerial View of Jamestown along Interstate 94.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.4 deaths per 100K (513 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available

– Gun-related suicide rate: 11.2 deaths per 100K (426 deaths)



#26. Texas

Back view of a Houston police officer.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.4 deaths per 100K (19,478 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 5.1 deaths per 100K (7,357 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 7.9 deaths per 100K (11,473 deaths)

#25. Oregon

Policeman and police car in the background.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.7 deaths per 100K (2,875 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 2.2 deaths per 100K (473 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 10.9 deaths per 100K (2,291 deaths)



#24. Florida

First responder police car, flashing a full array of blue and red tactical lights.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.7 deaths per 100K (14,678 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 5.0 deaths per 100K (5,311 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 8.4 deaths per 100K (9,058 deaths)



#23. Ohio

Cleveland downtown city skyline on the Cuyahoga River at twilight.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 14.4 deaths per 100K (8,397 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 5.9 deaths per 100K (3,430 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 8.1 deaths per 100K (4,754 deaths)



#22. North Carolina

Crime scene tape in front of a house.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 14.9 deaths per 100K (7,781 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 6.0 deaths per 100K (3,146 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 8.2 deaths per 100K (4,289 deaths)



#21. Colorado

Police and SWAT officers in front of a shooting scene.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 15.7 deaths per 100K (4,500 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 3.6 deaths per 100K (1,023 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 11.5 deaths per 100K (3,298 deaths)

#20. Kansas

A forensic scientist’s blue gloves collecting evidence.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 15.7 deaths per 100K (2,290 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 4.6 deaths per 100K (664 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 10.7 deaths per 100K (1,558 deaths)



#19. Indiana

Aerial view of South Bend looking east.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 15.9 deaths per 100K (5,361 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 6.2 deaths per 100K (2,103 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 9.1 deaths per 100K (3,066 deaths)



#18. Idaho

Police car with flashing lights.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 16.2 deaths per 100K (1,459 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 1.4 deaths per 100K (130 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 14.0 deaths per 100K (1,256 deaths)



#17. Arizona

Panoramic aerial view of the Phoenix skyline.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 16.7 deaths per 100K (6,047 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 4.7 deaths per 100K (1,694 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 11.4 deaths per 100K (4,112 deaths)



#16. Georgia

“Police Line Do No Cross” caution tape, with a law enforcement officer in the background.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 17.1 deaths per 100K (9,095 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 7.4 deaths per 100K (3,921 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 9.2 deaths per 100K (4,904 deaths)

#15. Nevada

Las Vegas skyline over the strip at dusk.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 17.7 deaths per 100K (2,728 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 5.0 deaths per 100K (776 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 11.9 deaths per 100K (1,835 deaths)



#14. Kentucky

A view of the historic buildings down Short Street in Lexington.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 18.0 deaths per 100K (4,023 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 6.0 deaths per 100K (1,341 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 11.1 deaths per 100K (2,476 deaths)



#13. West Virginia

ID tents at crime scene after gunfight.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 18.2 deaths per 100K (1,635 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 4.3 deaths per 100K (384 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 13.0 deaths per 100K (1,167 deaths)



#12. Oklahoma

Oklahoma City downtown skyline in the afternoon.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 18.9 deaths per 100K (3,745 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 6.0 deaths per 100K (1,185 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 12.5 deaths per 100K (2,466 deaths)



#11. South Carolina

Gun shell casing at crime scene.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 19.7 deaths per 100K (5,067 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 8.8 deaths per 100K (2,250 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 10.4 deaths per 100K (2,667 deaths)

#10. Tennessee

Memphis police car downtown.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 19.9 deaths per 100K (6,786 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 8.2 deaths per 100K (2,811 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 10.9 deaths per 100K (3,728 deaths)



#9. Arkansas

Detailed view of police uniform and tape sealing off an active crime scene.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 20.8 deaths per 100K (3,137 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 7.7 deaths per 100K (1,157 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 12.1 deaths per 100K (1,833 deaths)



#8. Montana

Aerial view of downtown Bozeman in summer.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 21.6 deaths per 100K (1,157 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 2.4 deaths per 100K (128 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 18.1 deaths per 100K (973 deaths)



#7. Missouri

“Police do not cross” caution tape with blurred background.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 21.9 deaths per 100K (6,710 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 9.6 deaths per 100K (2,949 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 11.6 deaths per 100K (3,559 deaths)



#6. New Mexico

Bullard Street in downtown Silver City.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 22.5 deaths per 100K (2,360 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 7.4 deaths per 100K (774 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 13.7 deaths per 100K (1,434 deaths)

#5. Alabama

Mobile downtown skyline.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 23.2 deaths per 100K (5,720 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 10.9 deaths per 100K (2,674 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 11.5 deaths per 100K (2,833 deaths)



#4. Wyoming

Close up low angle of evidence scattered at crime scene.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 23.4 deaths per 100K (679 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available

– Gun-related suicide rate: 20.2 deaths per 100K (586 deaths)



#3. Louisiana

Police vehicles parked in the iconic French Quarter.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 23.7 deaths per 100K (5,509 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 13.4 deaths per 100K (3,124 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 9.6 deaths per 100K (2,226 deaths)



#2. Alaska

View of Sitka, boats and buildings from the water.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 23.7 deaths per 100K (871 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 5.2 deaths per 100K (192 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 16.8 deaths per 100K (618 deaths)



#1. Mississippi

Pistol and bullet shell with blood stain against the crime marker on the ground.

– Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 25.6 deaths per 100K (3,803 deaths)

– Gun-related homicide rate: 13.9 deaths per 100K (2,063 deaths)

– Gun-related suicide rate: 10.3 deaths per 100K (1,527 deaths)

