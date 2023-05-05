

Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century

There is a clear life cycle for virtually everything humans have created, including baby names. What was popular or trendy 10, 50, or even 100 years ago often isn’t popular now, while other trends cycle back into popularity every few years—or even decades.

The 1980s saw plenty of babies named after the British royal family (William, Diana, Elizabeth), well-known biblical characters (David, Sarah, Ruth), and trendy pop star names (Misty, Michael, Brandi). However, many of those names have dropped to the bottom of today’s top 1,000 baby names list or have fallen completely off.

Stacker found the baby names that have declined the most in popularity during the 21st century using data from the Social Security Administration. Girl and boy names were ranked by popularity for the years 1980 to 1999 and for the years 2000 to 2021 based on the number of babies given that name at birth during those periods.

The 100 most popular girl and boy names for 1980-1999 were then sorted by subtracting each name’s 2000-2021 rank from its 1980-1999 rank to find the change. The names with the most positions lost in the 21st century when compared to the last two decades of the 20th century made this list. Ties were broken based on 21st-century popularity. Data was released in 2022.

Keep reading to discover which vintage names are losing ground in the 21st century and whether yours or the name of someone you know might be one of them.

Editor’s note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#25. Boy: Frank

– 2000-21 rank: #302 (25,327 newborns named Frank)

– 1980-99 rank: #83 (17,675 newborns)

– Positions lost: 219

Frank means “Frenchman” or “free man.” It was also the first name of one of the 20th century’s most famous entertainers—Frank Sinatra. While parents who grew up in the 1950s and ’60s may have been interested in naming their children after the famous crooner when they had children in the 1980s and ’90s, today’s parents are less liable to have the association, which may have contributed to the name’s decline in popularity.



#25. Girl: Patricia

– 2000-21 rank: #503 (13,465 newborns named Patricia)

– 1980-99 rank: #58 (25,160 newborns)

– Positions lost: 445

Patricia is a name that means “noble or patrician”—a somewhat dated concept, which may explain the name’s decline in popularity. Another reason the name may have experienced more popularity in the ’80s is due to the likes of Pat Benatar, who may have inspired would-be punk rock parents.



#24. Boy: Corey

– 2000-21 rank: #292 (26,485 newborns named Corey)

– 1980-99 rank: #71 (20,845 newborns)

– Positions lost: 221

Corey is an old Irish name that relates to living in or near pools and hollows. One of the most popular Coreys in the 1990s (with a slightly different spelling) was Cory Matthews from the wildly popular sitcom “Boy Meets World.” The show was beloved by Gen Xers, who may have contributed to the name’s popularity in that era by naming their children after the show’s lead.



#24. Girl: Katrina

– 2000-21 rank: #562 (11,988 newborns named Katrina)

– 1980-99 rank: #94 (15,211 newborns)

– Positions lost: 468

Katrina is the German and Scandinavian form of the name Katherine. This lovely name has declined in popularity in recent years, perhaps thanks in part to Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005, leaving parents with less than auspicious associations.



#23. Boy: Derrick

– 2000-21 rank: #324 (23,041 newborns named Derrick)

– 1980-99 rank: #77 (18,959 newborns)

– Positions lost: 247

The name Derrick means “gifted ruler.” With that regal a name, you might think that many parents would still be clamoring to name their children Derrick but one of the most famous “Derricks” in the past decade was baseball player Derek Jeter, whose reputation was marred by cheating in a scandal that cost him his reputation and good name.



#23. Girl: Dana

– 2000-21 rank: #550 (12,231 newborns named Dana)

– 1980-99 rank: #68 (20,786 newborns)

– Positions lost: 482

The name Dana is thought to be a form of Dan, which means “judge” in Hebrew. One of the most well-known Danas—Queen Latifah, who was born with the name Dana Owens—peaked in her career in the 1990s and early 2000s, which may have inspired parents to name their children after her.



#22. Boy: Phillip

– 2000-21 rank: #332 (22,188 newborns named Phillip)

– 1980-99 rank: #69 (22,401 newborns)

– Positions lost: 263

Phillip means “lover of horses.” This adventurous name was shared by one of the most famous character actors of the 1990s and 2000s—Philip Seymour Hoffman—who may have inspired some parents to name their children after him.



#22. Girl: Christine

– 2000-21 rank: #524 (12,884 newborns named Christine)

– 1980-99 rank: #42 (34,293 newborns)

– Positions lost: 482

Christine means “follower of Christ.” Active participation in religious life has been declining across the United States for decades, which may be partly why fewer parents are naming their daughters Christine these days.



#21. Boy: Ronald

– 2000-21 rank: #334 (21,986 newborns named Ronald)

– 1980-99 rank: #60 (25,719 newborns)

– Positions lost: 274

The name Ronald is meant to connote leadership and power. Fittingly, it was the name of the President of the United States for most of the 1980s, Ronald Reagan. Parents who admired Reagan’s presidency may have been especially likely to name their children after the president in the 1980s.



#21. Girl: Tara

– 2000-21 rank: #564 (11,885 newborns named Tara)

– 1980-99 rank: #48 (31,732 newborns)

– Positions lost: 516

Tara means “star” or “hill.” In the 1990s, one of the most famous American athletes was named Tara—figure skater Tara Lipinski, who became the youngest world champion in figure skating history in that decade. This may have contributed to the name’s popularity in that decade compared to its decline now.



#20. Boy: Dustin

– 2000-21 rank: #318 (23,898 newborns named Dustin)

– 1980-99 rank: #42 (47,406 newborns)

– Positions lost: 276

Dustin is a powerful name of British origin that means “thunder” or “stone.” In the second half of the 20th century, one of the most admired actors in the world was Dustin Hoffman. Hoffman portrayed a number of iconic characters in movies such as “Rain Man” and “Tootsie,” which may have influenced a number of parents to name their children after him.



#20. Girl: Krystal

– 2000-21 rank: #661 (9,675 newborns named Krystal)

– 1980-99 rank: #99 (14,450 newborns)

– Positions lost: 562

Krystal is a variation on the name Crystal, which is meant to connote a high-quality stone, but perhaps it was the show “Dynasty” and the character Krystle Carrington that prompted its rise in the ’80s. With the show’s cancellation by 1989, the name’s decline was inevitable.



#19. Boy: Casey

– 2000-21 rank: #369 (19,062 newborns named Casey)

– 1980-99 rank: #86 (16,908 newborns)

– Positions lost: 283

Casey is a name of Irish origin that is meant to convey bravery, particularly in battle. One of the most famous Caseys in recent memory was the DJ Casey Kasem, the king of the Top 40 countdown and whom some parents may have named their children after in the same time period.



#19. Girl: Lisa

– 2000-21 rank: #605 (11,039 newborns named Lisa)

– 1980-99 rank: #23 (64,304 newborns)

– Positions lost: 582

Lisa is a name that is derived from the Hebrew “Elisheba,” meaning “lily or flower.” One reason that Lisa was a popular name in the 1980s and ’90s may have been that rock star Elvis Presley named his daughter Lisa Marie.



#18. Boy: Scott

– 2000-21 rank: #317 (24,052 newborns named Scott)

– 1980-99 rank: #34 (59,683 newborns)

– Positions lost: 283

The name Scott is meant to indicate Scotsman. As such, the name has long been popular with Scottish immigrants. Parents who love reading may have also named their children Scott after one of the most famous authors of the 20th century—F. Scott Fitzgerald.



#18. Girl: Susan

– 2000-21 rank: #705 (8,790 newborns named Susan)

– 1980-99 rank: #73 (19,392 newborns)

– Positions lost: 632

The name Susan means “lily.” Although the name has recently fallen out of favor, it was extremely popular for much of the 20th century, which may have been due to a number of famous Susans, including the pioneering feminist Susan B. Anthony and Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon.



#17. Boy: Philip

– 2000-21 rank: #373 (18,730 newborns named Philip)

– 1980-99 rank: #82 (17,798 newborns)

– Positions lost: 291

Just like the name Philip with two ls, the name Philip means “lover of horses.” The popularity of the name Philip in the last decades of the 20th century may have been influenced by one of the most well-known royals in the world—Prince Philip, the husband of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II of England.



#17. Girl: Pamela

– 2000-21 rank: #839 (7,400 newborns named Pamela)

– 1980-99 rank: #90 (16,633 newborns)

– Positions lost: 749

Pamela is a Greek name that means “sweetness” or “honey.” In the 1990s, it was also the name of a swoon-worthy actor, Pamela Anderson, who starred in “Baywatch.”



#16. Boy: Brett

– 2000-21 rank: #370 (19,043 newborns named Brett)

– 1980-99 rank: #76 (19,009 newborns)

– Positions lost: 294

Brett is a French name that refers to the Bretons of France. One reason it may have been popular at the end of the 20th century is thanks to the influence of the famous football player Brett Favre. Parents hoping to confer some of Favre’s athletic prowess on their children may have named them after him.



#16. Girl: Kristin

– 2000-21 rank: #840 (7,374 newborns named Kristin)

– 1980-99 rank: #38 (40,447 newborns)

– Positions lost: 802

Kristin is a variation on the name Christine, which means “follower of Christ.” Although it has declined in popularity in recent years—perhaps due to the decline of religious participation in the United States—it is still popular in Scandinavia and Germany.



#15. Boy: Keith

– 2000-21 rank: #353 (20,502 newborns named Keith)

– 1980-99 rank: #59 (27,770 newborns)

– Positions lost: 294

Keith is a Scottish name meaning “woods” or “forest.” One reason the name may have been popular in the late 20th century is that it was shared by one of the most iconic rockers of that era—The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.



#15. Girl: Stacy

– 2000-21 rank: #927 (6,582 newborns named Stacy)

– 1980-99 rank: #62 (22,761 newborns)

– Positions lost: 865

Stacy, which means “fruitful,” was primarily used as a boy’s name in the early 20th century before becoming more commonly used as a girl’s name in the second half of the century. After peaking in the last decades of the 20th century, Stacy fell dramatically out of favor, with the exception of a few years surrounding the 2004 release of the wildly popular song “Stacy’s Mom.”



#14. Boy: Donald

– 2000-21 rank: #361 (19,617 newborns named Donald)

– 1980-99 rank: #58 (28,289 newborns)

– Positions lost: 303

Donald became an extremely popular name in the 1980s. One reason may have been the influence of Donald Trump, long before he became a politician and when he was primarily known as a celebrity businessman. Parents hoping to give their children a bit of what Trump claimed was his “Midas touch” may have named their children after him in those years.



#14. Girl: Brandy

– 2000-21 rank: #1,059 (5,336 newborns named Brandy)

– 1980-99 rank: #50 (29,157 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,009

Brandy is a name that refers to the alcoholic drink. It experienced a surge of popularity in the United States in the last decades of the 20th century thanks in part to the hit single “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by the band Looking Glass.



#13. Boy: Dennis

– 2000-21 rank: #394 (17,181 newborns named Dennis)

– 1980-99 rank: #89 (16,836 newborns)

– Positions lost: 305

Dennis is an ancient Greek name in homage to the Greek god of wine and celebration, Dionysus. It may have been popular in the 1980s and ’90s thanks in part to the influence of Dennis Quaid, an actor who played many notable film roles in those decades.



#13. Girl: Brandi

– 2000-21 rank: #1,072 (5,275 newborns named Brandi)

– 1980-99 rank: #57 (25,750 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,015

Brandi loosely translates to “fine wine.” Among the more famous examples of Brandis born in the late 20th century was singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile, known for her powerful ballads, who rose to fame in the early 2000s.



#12. Boy: Randy

– 2000-21 rank: #411 (16,491 newborns named Randy)

– 1980-99 rank: #95 (15,799 newborns)

– Positions lost: 316

Randy is an old Norse name meaning “wolf.” Parents naming their children Randy in the last decades of the 20th century may have been thinking of jazz musician Randy Jackson, who was a member of the rock band Journey.



#12. Girl: Tina

– 2000-21 rank: #1,123 (4,890 newborns named Tina)

– 1980-99 rank: #91 (16,546 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,032

Tina is a girl’s name meaning “follower of Christ,” and is a derivative of Christina, which means the same. One of the most famous singers of the 1980s was Tina Turner, who embarked on a solo career in that decade and went on to become a superstar.



#11. Boy: Curtis

– 2000-21 rank: #422 (15,636 newborns named Curtis)

– 1980-99 rank: #96 (15,272 newborns)

– Positions lost: 326

Curtis is a name that means “courteous” or “polite.” Parents in the later half of the 20th century may have been inspired to name their children Curtis because of the musician Curtis Mayfield. Already a well-established artist at the time of his accident, which caused paralysis from the neck down, he inspired many by continuing to record music, one line at a time.



#11. Girl: Carrie

– 2000-21 rank: #1,120 (4,895 newborns named Carrie)

– 1980-99 rank: #60 (24,030 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,060

Carrie means “free.” One reason it may have become popular in the 1980s is due to the influence of two movies and movie stars—first, the horror film “Carrie,” and second “Star Wars” with its star Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia.



#10. Boy: Larry

– 2000-21 rank: #432 (15,014 newborns named Larry)

– 1980-99 rank: #78 (18,428 newborns)

– Positions lost: 354

The name Larry means “crowned with laurel.” One of the most famous Larrys of the last half of the 20th century in the United States was Larry Bird, a legendary player for the Boston Celtics and a part of the original Dream Team that won the gold during the 1992 Summer Olympics.



#10. Girl: Nichole

– 2000-21 rank: #1,161 (4,691 newborns named Nichole)

– 1980-99 rank: #100 (14,365 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,061

Nichole is a name of American origin, which means “victory of the people.” While a beautiful name, its popularity may have dipped due to simplicity. Nicole is how many people already think to spell this particular name, which may have influenced many a parent.



#9. Boy: Gary

– 2000-21 rank: #458 (13,921 newborns named Gary)

– 1980-99 rank: #66 (22,852 newborns)

– Positions lost: 392

Gary was a wildly popular name in the 20th century, thanks perhaps in part to the influence of silver screen leading man Gary Cooper. Its popularity dipped however due to overexposure of the name from a great many Garys like Oldman, Barlow, and Kemp, who ruled many kitchen conversations at the time.



#9. Girl: Stacey

– 2000-21 rank: #1,260 (4,196 newborns named Stacey)

– 1980-99 rank: #77 (18,883 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,183

Stacey is a girl’s name that means “resurrection.” It is also a nickname for Anastasia, which is the name of an animated film released in 1997 about the last surviving child of a royal family on a journey to reunite with her grandmother.



#8. Boy: Douglas

– 2000-21 rank: #461 (13,814 newborns named Douglas)

– 1980-99 rank: #67 (22,810 newborns)

– Positions lost: 394

Douglas is a name that comes from medieval Scottish, meaning “dark stream.” Some of the most famous 20th-century figures who may have contributed to the name’s popularity in that century include General Douglas MacArthur, an almost mythic figure whose exploits affected many in the Pacific during World War II, along with Michael Douglas, a famous actor.



#8. Girl: Candice

– 2000-21 rank: #1,389 (3,712 newborns named Candice)

– 1980-99 rank: #86 (17,314 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,303

The name Candice is reportedly derived from the hereditary title of the Queens of Ethiopia: Kandake, which means “queen mother” in Cushitic. The name Candice (and its sister spelling, Candace) received a boost in popularity thanks to the 1942 movie “Meet the Stewarts.”



#7. Boy: Cory

– 2000-21 rank: #485 (12,711 newborns named Cory)

– 1980-99 rank: #84 (17,062 newborns)

– Positions lost: 401

Cory is a Gaelic variation of the name Corey, which means “cauldron.” Cory was most popular in the last few decades of the 20th century, when some parents may have named their children after Richard Cory, the title character in a famous Simon & Garfunkel song.



#7. Girl: Tracy

– 2000-21 rank: #1,414 (3,611 newborns named Tracy)

– 1980-99 rank: #79 (18,329 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,335

Once an English surname that meant “domain belonging to Thracius,” Tracy peaked as a boy’s name from about 1960 to 1975 when the number of newborns given the name swiftly dropped off. The popularity skyrocketed for girls around 1970. Lending the name some star power include former NBA player Tracy McGrady and comedian Tracy Morgan.



#6. Boy: Chad

– 2000-21 rank: #503 (12,095 newborns named Chad)

– 1980-99 rank: #48 (40,931 newborns)

– Positions lost: 455

The name Chad is an Old English name that means “battle.” In the 1970s, it was one of the top names in the United States. It has since fallen out of favor, perhaps because its use has connotations of a slightly old-fashioned world that parents may not want their children to live in.



#6. Girl: Lori

– 2000-21 rank: #1,487 (3,373 newborns named Lori)

– 1980-99 rank: #95 (15,141 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,392

The name Lori, which has English origins, means “bay laurel.” The name was once popular but has recently fallen out of favor. Actress Lori Loughlin and businesswoman Lori Greiner are among the few notable Loris still active in the 21st century.



#5. Boy: Shaun

– 2000-21 rank: #565 (10,534 newborns named Shaun)

– 1980-99 rank: #97 (15,179 newborns)

– Positions lost: 468

Shaun means “gift from God.” It experienced a huge boost in popularity in the late 1970s when the singer Shaun Cassidy shot to overnight stardom with a catchy hit single, “Da Doo Ron Ron,” which made him one of the teenybopper heartthrobs in America.



#5. Girl: Dawn

– 2000-21 rank: #1,757 (2,672 newborns named Dawn)

– 1980-99 rank: #93 (16,151 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,664

Many baby names have their roots in Old English words. For example, Dawn came from the historical word dagung, which means “rising of the sun.” Despite this illustrious lineage, Dawn has declined in popularity in recent years since peaking in the 1970s, perhaps in part thanks to the influence of Dawn Wells from “Gilligan’s Island.”



#4. Boy: Jeffery

– 2000-21 rank: #572 (10,321 newborns named Jeffery)

– 1980-99 rank: #94 (16,153 newborns)

– Positions lost: 478

The name Jeffery has roots that trace back to the Middle Ages, and loosely relates to the idea of “God’s peace.” One Jeff of the 1990s was Jeff Goldblum, who starred in hit films like “Jurassic Park,” a movie that continues to make the rounds for many young dino enthusiasts today.



#4. Girl: Kristy

– 2000-21 rank: #1,830 (2,515 newborns named Kristy)

– 1980-99 rank: #98 (14,566 newborns)

– Positions lost: 1,732

A diminutive of Christina, Kristy shares the meaning of “a Christian.” Kristy reached the height of its popularity in the early 1980s when K- names were all the rage.



#3. Boy: Brent

– 2000-21 rank: #613 (9,130 newborns named Brent)

– 1980-99 rank: #92 (16,457 newborns)

– Positions lost: 521

Brent reached its peak popularity in the latter half of the 20th century. One reason some parents may have named their child Brent is because of Brent Mydland, a musician in The Grateful Dead, a band known to mix rock and roll, folk, and jazz with the avant-garde.



#3. Girl: Misty

– 2000-21 rank: #2,130 (2,013 newborns named Misty)

– 1980-99 rank: #71 (20,392 newborns)

– Positions lost: 2,059

Principal ballet dancer Misty Copeland, famous for being the first African American woman promoted to the role at the American Ballet Theatre, may be among the last of a dying name: Misty, which comes from the English word mist. The name hasn’t ranked in the Top 1,000 list since 2000.



#2. Boy: Craig

– 2000-21 rank: #660 (8,274 newborns named Craig)

– 1980-99 rank: #73 (20,406 newborns)

– Positions lost: 587

Craig is an old Scottish nickname that means “rock” or “crag.” There were a number of well-known Craigs in the 1980s and ’90s who may have contributed to the name’s enduring popularity, including actor Craig T. Nelson, known for the series “Coach.”



#2. Girl: Jill

– 2000-21 rank: #2,316 (1,796 newborns named Jill)

– 1980-99 rank: #88 (16,799 newborns)

– Positions lost: 2,228

Jill may have climbed the hill with Jack way back in the day, but the name has certainly come tumbling down from its heyday in the 1960s, 1970s, and early 1980s. The English name means “youthful” and is derived from the name Julia, a name used as far back as Ancient Rome.



#1. Boy: Todd

– 2000-21 rank: #780 (6,360 newborns named Todd)

– 1980-99 rank: #81 (18,133 newborns)

– Positions lost: 699

Todd is an old English name that means “fox.” Popular in the 1960s and ’70s, the name may have been influenced by a number of famous Todds, among them Todd Rundgren, one of the most well-known multidisciplinary musicians of the era.



#1. Girl: Latoya

– 2000-21 rank: #4,128 (784 newborns named Latoya)

– 1980-99 rank: #83 (18,174 newborns)

– Positions lost: 4,045

Latoya is a girl’s name that comes from the Spanish Toya, which is a derivative of Victoria, meaning “victorious one.” When it comes to this particular name, only one person comes to mind—La Toya Jackson—part of the musically talented Jackson clan, known for her role in the family variety show, “The Jacksons.”