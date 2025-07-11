Kitreel // Shutterstock

Rising from obscurity: Unique baby names gaining sudden popularity in 2025

Each year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) releases a treasure trove of data on baby names that quietly reveals how culture shifts, media influences, and societal moods shape one of the most personal decisions parents make. In 2025, among the familiar Noahs, Emmas, and Olivers, a quieter revolution is taking place. Rare and previously obscure names are gaining ground, telling us something profound about what this generation of parents values.

A name might rise in popularity due to a viral video, a character in a niche Netflix show, or a growing desire for uniqueness in a digitally saturated world. To find out more about these trends, Spokeo explored some of the most unexpected baby names on the rise in 2025, tracing their origin stories and what their popularity says about this moment in time.

Baby names as cultural barometers

Why do names like Truce, Ailany, or Bryer suddenly spike in use after years of rarity? The answer lies in how names function as cultural markers. A surge in a previously uncommon name often correlates with broader social changes, such as global events, shifting values, media phenomena, or the rising influence of underrepresented communities.

To uncover this year’s standouts, we analyzed the most recent SSA baby name rankings, focusing on names with the most significant year-over-year growth, especially those that were rare or off the charts just a few years ago. These names are statistically interesting, but they also reveal something deeper about how we’re telling stories through names in a rapidly changing society.

Truce: Finding peace in a name

One of the most striking risers in the past year is Truce, which catapulted 11,118 positions to break into the top 1,000 names at rank No. 991 in 2024. Derived from the Old English “treow,” meaning agreement or faith, Truce captures a yearning for harmony in a time of increasing polarization.

The name’s appeal aligns with the rising trend of virtue names like True, Pax, and Justice. Its growth may also reflect parents’ desire to imbue their children’s identities with messages of reconciliation and strength in empathy.

Ailany and Aylani: Melodic multiculturalism

In 2024, Ailany posted the biggest increase among girls’ names, signaling a wider embrace of names that blend soft sounds with multicultural heritage. With Gaelic roots meaning “beautiful,” Ailany feels both grounded and lyrical.

Its phonetic cousin, Aylani, had the second-highest boost in popularity. The name may originate from Hawaiian or Arabic and mean “bright light” or “graceful.” Both names illustrate a growing parental preference for international-sounding names that feel both unique and culturally rich. Social media, especially TikTok and Instagram, have played a role in exposing American parents to beautiful names from a global palette, contributing to this melodic multicultural wave.

Scottie and the “-ie” revival

Traditionally, a nickname for boys named Scott, Scottie is now part of a broader resurgence of tomboy-chic, nickname-style girl names. Stevie and Billie are also trending upwards, both names once reserved for boys but now charming a new generation of girl parents.

Part of the “Baby Names, Literally” movement — where parents choose non-adult-sounding names for their kids — Scottie evokes warmth and playfulness. It’s cute with an edge, and with celebrity children and social media influencers embracing these names, the “-ie” revival is thriving in America.

Halo: A cosmic rise

Few names this year reflect the intersection of spirituality and celestial wonder quite like Halo. Jumping 466 places to land at No. 994 for boys, Halo carries both sacred and cosmic connotations. It’s also rising in use among baby girls, albeit at a slower pace (up 52 spots, landing in 512th for 2024).

Traditionally associated with angelic imagery, its modern usage expands to encompass a sense of transcendence and light. The name got a boost in visibility after comedian and TV host Nick Cannon named his daughter Halo Marie in 2022.

Since then, it has gained momentum as part of a wave of spiritual baby names (e.g., Zion, Serenity, and Heaven) that balance meaning with memorability. Halo resonates especially with parents seeking names that feel elevated and aspirational.

Bryer: From surname to stardom

Bryer, which entered the top 1,000 for the first time in 2024, reflects the growing popularity of surname-style first names. A variation of the nature name briar or an Anglicized version of the German “brewer,” Bryer, fits perfectly with rising names like Miller, Murphy, and Rhodes.

These names blur the lines between traditional masculinity and modern flexibility. Once seen as masculine, surnames like Bryer are increasingly used for all genders. Parents are drawn to their strong sound and perceived sophistication, as well as their uniqueness, without veering too far into the unusual.

Marjorie: Vintage vibes revived

Marjorie is back, following in the footsteps of other vintage revivals like Mabel, Florence, and Edith. Its resurgence fits into the 100-year name cycle, a theory suggesting that names fall out of favor only to return after a couple of generations. So, for example, your parents’ names may now be considered outdated, while your grandparents’ names are seen as unique and new.

With its dignified, old-fashioned charm, Marjorie is benefiting from a cultural nostalgia for simpler times. The popularity of period dramas (like Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age”) may be helping, as audiences warm to names that feel both historical and fresh. CBS News highlighted Marjorie as one of the most unexpected returns in recent SSA data, signaling a wider embrace of grandmother-chic naming.

Azaiah: Rare biblical power

While traditional Biblical names like Noah, Elijah, and James continue to rank high, there’s a growing trend toward lesser-known spiritual names, and Azaiah is leading the way. Jumping 353 positions to No. 881, Azaiah is a Hebrew name meaning “Yahweh (Jehovah) is my strength.” Its increasing use reflects a desire for parents to give rare yet meaningful religious names.

In a time when spirituality is becoming more individualized and personal, names like Azaiah offer a sense of distinctiveness with strong faith roots. Other obscure biblical names, such as Yeshua, Abner, and Boaz, also show upward movement. These names convey strength, legacy, and a connection to timeless values.

Analeia: Creative constructions and cultural mashups

Names like Analeia, which recently entered the SSA’s top 1,000 most popular baby names, reflect the creative ways parents are combining existing names into something fresh. A blend of Ana (grace) and Leia (from the “Star Wars” universe), Analeia sits at the intersection of classic and sci-fi, tradition and modernity.

These constructed names often take off after appearing in pop culture or social media content. In the case of Analeia, the soft rhythm and familiar elements make it accessible while still feeling original. TikTok videos about baby names often feature mashup suggestions like Analeia, indicating how algorithmic culture shapes naming ideas.

The TikTok effect: How social media drives name trends

The role of social media in baby name discovery has never been more powerful. Platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels feature influencers who review, rank, and invent baby names — often with viral success. Videos that list “Names I love but won’t be using” can rack up millions of views, pushing obscure names like Halo or Bryer into the public consciousness.

Vox reports that many Gen Z and millennial parents are turning to online content and baby name consultants for inspiration. These trends are propelled by a desire for uniqueness without eccentricity. People are searching for names that are fresh but not baffling, creative but not confusing.

What 2025’s unique names tell us

Baby names trending in 2025 hint at a deeper shift, one driven by curiosity, faith, and pop culture. Names like Truce, Halo, Azaiah, and Scottie say a lot about what matters now:

More parents want names with meaning or moral weight.

Global cultures are influencing name choices more than ever.

Nostalgia and vintage charm still have pull.

Media keeps shaping the push for something different.

In a time of identity fluidity, global conflict, and digital overload, naming a child is one of the few opportunities for people to take control of narrative, meaning, and future hopes. Whether grounded in faith, inspired by fiction, or crafted from syllables that simply sound beautiful, these names serve as living reflections of the world they’re born into — and sometimes even spark curiosity that leads to a people search to learn more about the individuals who share them.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.