

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Los Angeles and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA CSA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2020 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

50.2% of people in the Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA CSA speak only English at home. Keep reading to see what the most spoken non-English languages are in and around Los Angeles.



Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#10. Russian

– 63,754 speakers (0.36% of population)

— 36,508 speakers who also speak English very well

— 27,246 speakers who speak English less than very well



Canva

#9. Japanese

– 76,662 speakers (0.44% of population)

— 43,282 speakers who also speak English very well

— 33,380 speakers who speak English less than very well



Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#8. Arabic

– 93,591 speakers (0.53% of population)

— 59,786 speakers who also speak English very well

— 33,805 speakers who speak English less than very well



Andrew V Marcus // Shutterstock

#7. Persian (incl. Farsi, Dari)

– 116,345 speakers (0.66% of population)

— 68,655 speakers who also speak English very well

— 47,690 speakers who speak English less than very well



Sebastian Castelier // Shutterstock

#6. Armenian

– 177,333 speakers (1.01% of population)

— 97,049 speakers who also speak English very well

— 80,284 speakers who speak English less than very well



Kampon // Shutterstock

#5. Korean

– 264,986 speakers (1.51% of population)

— 112,055 speakers who also speak English very well

— 152,931 speakers who speak English less than very well



Canva

#4. Vietnamese

– 297,722 speakers (1.7% of population)

— 120,465 speakers who also speak English very well

— 177,257 speakers who speak English less than very well



Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#3. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 354,228 speakers (2.02% of population)

— 246,646 speakers who also speak English very well

— 107,582 speakers who speak English less than very well



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Chinese (incl. Mandarin, Cantonese)

– 536,430 speakers (3.06% of population)

— 229,763 speakers who also speak English very well

— 306,667 speakers who speak English less than very well



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

– 6,097,828 speakers (34.8% of population)

— 3,744,471 speakers who also speak English very well

— 2,353,357 speakers who speak English less than very well