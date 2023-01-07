

Highest-paying management jobs in Los Angeles

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#30. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,290

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,680

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)



create jobs 51 // Shutterstock

#29. Legislators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,320

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– Employment: 44,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#28. Funeral home managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,880

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,900

– Employment: 12,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#27. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,750

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,440

– Employment: 5,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($104,810)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)



Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#26. Social and community service managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,830

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#25. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $93,400

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,820

– Employment: 12,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)



Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#24. Facilities managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $107,350

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)



Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,030

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)



creativemarc // Shutterstock

#22. Administrative services managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $115,350

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)



Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#21. Industrial production managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $116,560

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

USACE NY // Flickr

#20. Construction managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $119,490

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)



possohh // Shutterstock

#19. Emergency management directors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $121,340

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– Employment: 10,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Fundraising managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $121,400

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Medical and health services managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $122,960

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)



David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $126,150

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#15. Education administrators, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,750

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)



Pixabay

#14. General and operations managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $132,030

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)



Canva

#13. Sales managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,760

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 31,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#12. Public relations managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $138,120

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)



Pixabay

#11. Compensation and benefits managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,120

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#10. Training and development managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,240

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#9. Purchasing managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,280

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,810

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#8. Human resources managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $150,720

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)



Pixabay

#7. Advertising and promotions managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $155,890

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)



Canva

#6. Financial managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $160,890

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 37,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#5. Marketing managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $161,750

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)



NTNU // Flickr

#4. Natural sciences managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $163,130

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)



Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $172,880

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 24,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)



Pixabay

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $174,660

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)



Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#1. Chief executives

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $256,600

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

