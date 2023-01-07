Highest-paying management jobs in Los Angeles
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.
Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#30. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $77,290
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
create jobs 51 // Shutterstock
#29. Legislators
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $77,320
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,110
– Employment: 44,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yakima, WA ($139,690)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#28. Funeral home managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $78,880
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,900
– Employment: 12,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)
— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#27. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,750
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,440
– Employment: 5,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($104,810)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#26. Social and community service managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,830
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#25. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $93,400
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– Employment: 12,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock
#24. Facilities managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $107,350
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $108,030
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
creativemarc // Shutterstock
#22. Administrative services managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $115,350
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 12,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#21. Industrial production managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $116,560
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
USACE NY // Flickr
#20. Construction managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $119,490
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
possohh // Shutterstock
#19. Emergency management directors
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $121,340
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Fundraising managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $121,400
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 790
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– Employment: 23,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. Medical and health services managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $122,960
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $126,150
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#15. Education administrators, postsecondary
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $127,750
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
Pixabay
#14. General and operations managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $132,030
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
Canva
#13. Sales managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $133,760
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 31,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#12. Public relations managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $138,120
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
Pixabay
#11. Compensation and benefits managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $140,120
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#10. Training and development managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $140,240
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#9. Purchasing managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $140,280
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,810
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#8. Human resources managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $150,720
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
Pixabay
#7. Advertising and promotions managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $155,890
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
Canva
#6. Financial managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $160,890
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 37,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#5. Marketing managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $161,750
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
NTNU // Flickr
#4. Natural sciences managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $163,130
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Computer and information systems managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $172,880
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 24,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
Pixabay
#2. Architectural and engineering managers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $174,660
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#1. Chief executives
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $256,600
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 12,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
