Where people in Los Angeles are looking to buy homes


Where people in Los Angeles are looking to buy homes

The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a period of frantic, domestic migration that saw Americans moving farther away from established urban centers.

The number of homes sold every month has slowed as interest rates have risen, cooling some of those pandemic trends. But many Americans are still choosing to move long distances, and the vast majority of U.S. homebuyers—97%—utilize online sites when looking for their next home, according to a 2021 report from the National Association of Realtors.

Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Los Angeles are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data is based on micropolitan and metropolitan areas, which include cities as well as surrounding towns and suburbs. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022. Monthly inventory data is as of January 2023.

#10. Dallas, TX

– View share: 1.5%
– Median listing price: $430,000
– Listings as of January 2023: 14,776
– Median listing price per square foot: $201


#9. Portland, OR

– View share: 2.0%
– Median listing price: $596,225
– Listings as of January 2023: 3,849
– Median listing price per square foot: $307


#8. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 2.5%
– Median listing price: $478,395
– Listings as of January 2023: 13,618
– Median listing price per square foot: $265


#7. Oxnard, CA

– View share: 2.8%
– Median listing price: $868,450
– Listings as of January 2023: 719
– Median listing price per square foot: $499


#6. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 2.9%
– Median listing price: $972,383
– Listings as of January 2023: 3,010
– Median listing price per square foot: $674


#5. Bakersfield, CA

– View share: 3.5%
– Median listing price: $369,963
– Listings as of January 2023: 1,343
– Median listing price per square foot: $212


#4. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 3.6%
– Median listing price: $591,950
– Listings as of January 2023: 2,698
– Median listing price per square foot: $327


#3. Las Vegas, NV

– View share: 3.8%
– Median listing price: $439,999
– Listings as of January 2023: 8,465
– Median listing price per square foot: $248


#2. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 4.5%
– Median listing price: $899,500
– Listings as of January 2023: 2,660
– Median listing price per square foot: $547


#1. Riverside, CA

– View share: 14.0%
– Median listing price: $550,000
– Listings as of January 2023: 9,203
– Median listing price per square foot: $311

