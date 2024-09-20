Showers and storms continue through Friday afternoon

Showers and storms will continue across the deserts and mountains through the afternoon. Skies will clear overnight, and more sunshine is expected on Saturday.

An Air Quality Alert is in place for the Coachella Valley through early Saturday morning for blowing sand and dust. Be aware of localized reduced visibility out on the roadway.

Temperatures will climb into the triple digits this weekend, and the warming trend will continue into early next week. Dry and seasonable conditions are expected to last through the extended forecast.

