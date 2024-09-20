Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Showers and storms continue through Friday afternoon

By
New
Published 2:19 PM

Showers and storms will continue across the deserts and mountains through the afternoon. Skies will clear overnight, and more sunshine is expected on Saturday.

An Air Quality Alert is in place for the Coachella Valley through early Saturday morning for blowing sand and dust. Be aware of localized reduced visibility out on the roadway.

Temperatures will climb into the triple digits this weekend, and the warming trend will continue into early next week. Dry and seasonable conditions are expected to last through the extended forecast.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Haley Clawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content