Heating Up, Then Cooling Down as We Shift into June

Temperatures in the Coachella Valley are expected to reach the triple digits today, though we're currently running a bit behind the forecast. We're still looking warmer than Wednesday. A strengthening high-pressure system over California will bring warmer weather through Friday, with temperatures climbing another 5–10° tomorrow.

By Friday, highs could be about 10° above average across the valley. A cooling trend begins Saturday and continues through Tuesday, with highs dropping, especially in the mountains.

I'm watching a low-pressure system off Baja—a cutoff low—that will bring increased moisture, leading to a chance of showers over the weekend, particularly on Sunday and in the San Diego County mountains. The desert should stay dry, but we could see increased humidity, and it’ll likely feel a bit muggier. Rain chances will mostly diminish by Monday morning as the system pushes north.

Looking into next week, by Tuesday, highs in the deserts will fall to the mid-90s. After that, we're expecting another warming trend to return from Wednesday through the end of the week.