

ESOlex // Shutterstock

Los Angeles 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Los Angeles, California using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 77 °F on Monday, while the low is 47 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 6 sunny days and precipitation on 0 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Tuesday, April 4

– High of 63 °F, low of 47 °F (20% humidity)

– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

– Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:36 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM



LeManna // Shutterstock

Wednesday, April 5

– High of 68 °F, low of 51 °F (15% humidity)

– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:34 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM

– Full moon



Piyawat Nandeenopparit // Shutterstock

Thursday, April 6

– High of 72 °F, low of 56 °F (16% humidity)

– Fair with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:33 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM



afoto6267 // Shutterstock

Friday, April 7

– High of 69 °F, low of 57 °F (37% humidity)

– Fair with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:32 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM



Nataliia K // Shutterstock

Saturday, April 8

– High of 70 °F, low of 56 °F (54% humidity)

– Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:30 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM



Matusciac Alexandru // Shutterstock

Sunday, April 9

– High of 75 °F, low of 58 °F (43% humidity)

– Fair with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:29 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM



liseykina // Shutterstock

Monday, April 10

– High of 77 °F, low of 61 °F (43% humidity)

– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 6:28 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM